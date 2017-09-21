Kamiakin boys, girls run away with team titles at MCC meet

Richland’s Riley Moore crossed the finish line first, but the depth of Kamiakin put the Braves atop the team scoring with 33 points Wednesday at the first Mid-Columbia Conference meet of the season at Fort Walla Walla.
The Bombers were a distant second (75), while Southridge was third (87).
Less than 5 seconds separated the top three runners. Jonah Franco of Kamiakin was 3 1/2 seconds behind Moore, and just a step ahead of Kennewick’s Johan Correa.
In the girls race, Richland’s Katie Andrus topped the field by 18 seconds in a time of 19 minutes, 9.30 seconds. Ella Nelson of Walla Walla was second, less than 2 seconds ahead of Kennewick’s Geraldin Correa.
Kamiakin won the team race with 51 points, placing three runners in the top 10, led by McKinzi Teeples (4th, 20.05.45).
At Fort Walla Walla
5,000 meters
Boys Team scores: Kamiakin 33, Richland 75, Southridge 87, Walla Walla 120, Hanford 127, Chiawana 151, Kennewick 171, Pasco 174.
Top 3 finishers: 1. Riley Moore (R), 15:52.07. 2, Jonah Franco (Ka), 15:55.45. 3, Johan Correa (Ke), 15:56.96.
Girls Team scores: Kamiakin 51, Hanford 56, Richland 63, Walla Walla 97, Chiawana 141, Kennewick 154, Southridge 166.
Top 3 finishers: 1. Katie Andrus (R), 19:09.30. 2, Ella Nelson (WW), 19:27.49. 3, Geraldin Correa (Ke), 19:29.05.
NWAC Volleyball
COLUMBIA BASIN 3, TREASURE VALLEY 1: Jesse Sydney had 15 kills and 20 digs to help the Hawks to an 18-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-13 NWAC East home victory over the Chukars.
Momo Calzadillas added 23 digs, while Brooke Swanson handed out 39 assists for CBC (11-4, 3-0 East).
SPOKANE 3, WALLA WALLA 1: Lindsey Carpenter had 15 kills and Hannah Pond had 42 digs, but the Warriors fell short against the visiting Sasquatch 25-18, 8-25, 25-15, 25-20.
Abbey Schwager handed out 33 assists and added 19 digs for WWCC (15-11, 0-1).
NWAC Soccer
WWCC WOMEN 2, NORTH IDAHO 0: The Warriors improved to 4-0-0 in East Region play with a road victory over the Cardinals.
Haley Wammock and Chelsea Marozik scored for WWCC, with Paige Kubista posting the shutout with one save.
WWCC MEN 1, NORTH IDAHO 0: Jorge Llerenas recorded the shutout, and Juan Martinez scored the game’s only goal as the Warriors posted a road win over the Cardinals.
WWCC improved to 3-1-0 in East region play.
