Cowboys have full faith in Kellen Moore as backup QB

Just when it seemed late last summer like Prosser’s own Kellen Moore was poised to hold down the biggest position in professional sports — starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys — his season was derailed by a broken foot.
Then along came Dak Prescott, whose rookie performance not only took Moore out of the minds of Cowboys fans but sent regular starter and longtime fan favorite Tony Romo packing.
But that doesn’t mean Moore is persona non grata in the Big D. At least, not with the team.
The Dallas News reports that the Cowboys “have all the confidence in the world” in Moore, according to offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, the Sunnyside native who has worked out with Moore since he signed with Detroit after wrapping up his incredible career at Boise State.
Why, unlike some fans, Cowboys have supreme confidence in 'machine-like' Kellen Moore as their backup QB https://t.co/EyXm7uCMg7— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 18, 2017
Moore has maintained his connection to the area. He and his father, former Prosser coach Tom Moore, run the popular Kellen Moore Passing Academy each summer, bringing in coaches and players with NFL and college experience to train area athletes.
