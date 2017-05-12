683 miles, 40,000 feet of climbing, no support. And the winner gets ... nothing!

The 683-mile route of the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Race sounds intimidating enough: mostly off-road from the Pacific Ocean to the Idaho border, a mix of singletrack, dirt and gravel roads and “a bit” of pavement that tackles four mountain passes.
The race, which makes its debut Sunday in La Push in the far northwest part of the state, figures to take anywhere from four days for the fastest riders to two weeks for others before they hit the finish in Tekoa, southeast of Spokane.
But the biggest challenge will be a lack of support vehicles for the riders, who will go it alone on the course, carrying their own food, water, tools and sleeping gear. Parts of the course have riders going 100 miles between towns.
“No support vehicle, no check points or food stops, and it also means there is nobody to call for help,” a release from race organizer Troy Hopwood states.
“I wanted to share my playground with the world,” Hopwood says, noting that the route will make extensive use of the John Wayne Pioneer Trail. The 228-mile trail begins at Rattlesnake Lake near Cedar Falls, climbs Snoqualmie Pass and runs along Interstate 90 until diverting from the freeway just past the I-82 interchange.
So what does the lucky winner get?
Bragging rights. And a lot of sore spots.
No entry fees, no prizes, rest stops. Just a GPS file and a hearty “good luck.”
For more information, visiting crosswashington.weebly.com.
Comments