Channel Cat Swim-A-Thon set for May 6

The Tri-City Channel Cats will join swim teams from all over the United States to raise money for their club in their inaugural Channel Cat Swim-A-Thon on May 6 at Memorial Pool in Pasco.
Swimmers are collecting pledges, and are working hard to reach their goal of 200 laps per swimmer within just a 2-hour time limit.
There are more than 160 swimmers on the team this year, ranging in age from 6-18.
For more information about the event, contact Elise Uytioco, at 438-0641, or Todd Stafek at 947-1727.
