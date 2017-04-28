16 races on tap this weekend at Sun Downs

Following a slew of trial races last weekend for the season’s main events, racing continues at Sun Downs Saturday and Sunday with a slate of 16 claiming, maiden and allowance races.
Several horses that won last weekend are scheduled to race again, including a couple that have become fixtures in Kennewick over the years.
Post time for both days is 1 p.m. Here’s a look at some of the races to keep an eye on if you’re heading out to the track:
Saturday
Race 3, $1,800 allowance (six furlongs): North of Thorp won its Sun Downs debut last week at the same distance and paid $10.40 on a $2 bet. Will open as a 2:1 morning-line as the only one in the five-horse field with a win on this track.
Race 6, $2,000 claiming (four furlongs): A 2:1 morning-line favorite, Jewel S. has a short but prolific track record at Sun Downs, winning claiming and handicap races last year in its only two starts. Will be jockeyed by Connie P. Doll.
Race 8, $2,300 quarter horse allowance (880 yards): Eyes Movin has at least showed in all seven of its starts at this track (4-2-1) and is a 2:1 morning-line favorite for the richest race of the day. Eduardo Gutierrez-Sosa will be in the saddle for the 10-year-old’s 99th career start.
Sunday
Race 1, $5,000 quarter horse claiming (350 yards): Ub an Okie was a major underdog in last weekend’s season opener, but led wire-to-wire and won the sprint race by two lengths to pay out $33.40 on a $2 win bet. The 6-year-old will try to repeat against a five-horse field that features Sir Runaway Isaac and Shimmie Horn, who finished third and sixth, respectively, behind Ub an Okie last week.
Race 6 $2,500 starter allowance (four furlongs): Bart the Barrister earned its second career win at Sun Downs last week by beating The Bien’s Gift by a nose in a $2,500 claiming race at the same distance. The 6-year-old is 2-4-0 in six starts at this track, and will highlight the five-horse field that features Xerxes and Sociable Gold, who each placed last week.
Race 7 $4,000 claiming (four furlongs): The Bien’s Gift and It Doesn’t Add Up — who has showed in his past four starts, including in a $2,000 allowance race last week — will highlight the weekend’s penultimate race.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
