Ub an Okie (7) leads the field down the back stretch in the opening race of the season at Sun Downs on April 22 in Kennewick. Jockeyed by Eduardo Gutierrez-Sosa, the long-shot Ub an Okie won the 350-yard, $1,700 allowance race and paid $33.40 on a $2 win bet.
Ub an Okie (7) leads the field down the back stretch in the opening race of the season at Sun Downs on April 22 in Kennewick. Jockeyed by Eduardo Gutierrez-Sosa, the long-shot Ub an Okie won the 350-yard, $1,700 allowance race and paid $33.40 on a $2 win bet. Courtesy of John Panther
Ub an Okie (7) leads the field down the back stretch in the opening race of the season at Sun Downs on April 22 in Kennewick. Jockeyed by Eduardo Gutierrez-Sosa, the long-shot Ub an Okie won the 350-yard, $1,700 allowance race and paid $33.40 on a $2 win bet. Courtesy of John Panther

Other Local Sports

16 races on tap this weekend at Sun Downs

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

April 28, 2017 6:58 PM

Following a slew of trial races last weekend for the season’s main events, racing continues at Sun Downs Saturday and Sunday with a slate of 16 claiming, maiden and allowance races.

Several horses that won last weekend are scheduled to race again, including a couple that have become fixtures in Kennewick over the years.

Post time for both days is 1 p.m. Here’s a look at some of the races to keep an eye on if you’re heading out to the track:

Saturday

Race 3, $1,800 allowance (six furlongs): North of Thorp won its Sun Downs debut last week at the same distance and paid $10.40 on a $2 bet. Will open as a 2:1 morning-line as the only one in the five-horse field with a win on this track.

Race 6, $2,000 claiming (four furlongs): A 2:1 morning-line favorite, Jewel S. has a short but prolific track record at Sun Downs, winning claiming and handicap races last year in its only two starts. Will be jockeyed by Connie P. Doll.

Race 8, $2,300 quarter horse allowance (880 yards): Eyes Movin has at least showed in all seven of its starts at this track (4-2-1) and is a 2:1 morning-line favorite for the richest race of the day. Eduardo Gutierrez-Sosa will be in the saddle for the 10-year-old’s 99th career start.

Sunday

Race 1, $5,000 quarter horse claiming (350 yards): Ub an Okie was a major underdog in last weekend’s season opener, but led wire-to-wire and won the sprint race by two lengths to pay out $33.40 on a $2 win bet. The 6-year-old will try to repeat against a five-horse field that features Sir Runaway Isaac and Shimmie Horn, who finished third and sixth, respectively, behind Ub an Okie last week.

Race 6 $2,500 starter allowance (four furlongs): Bart the Barrister earned its second career win at Sun Downs last week by beating The Bien’s Gift by a nose in a $2,500 claiming race at the same distance. The 6-year-old is 2-4-0 in six starts at this track, and will highlight the five-horse field that features Xerxes and Sociable Gold, who each placed last week.

Race 7 $4,000 claiming (four furlongs): The Bien’s Gift and It Doesn’t Add Up — who has showed in his past four starts, including in a $2,000 allowance race last week — will highlight the weekend’s penultimate race.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

J. Michael Kelly wins the 2017 HAPO Columbia Cup

J. Michael Kelly wins the 2017 HAPO Columbia Cup 1:10

J. Michael Kelly wins the 2017 HAPO Columbia Cup
Grand Prix main event start at Water Follies 0:16

Grand Prix main event start at Water Follies
Heat 3B at Sunday's Columbia Cup 0:13

Heat 3B at Sunday's Columbia Cup

View More Video