16 races on tap this weekend at Sun Downs

Ub an Okie (7) leads the field down the back stretch in the opening race of the season at Sun Downs on April 22 in Kennewick. Jockeyed by Eduardo Gutierrez-Sosa, the long-shot Ub an Okie won the 350-yard, $1,700 allowance race and paid $33.40 on a $2 win bet. Courtesy of John Panther