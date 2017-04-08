Mid-Columbia Roundup: Meraz Rodriguez powers Pasco past Kamiakin in MCC soccer

Jesus Meraz Rodriguez scored two goals in the second half, and Francisco Moreno and Danny Puga combined for the shutout Friday as Pasco beat Kamiakin 4-0 in Mid-Columbia Conference soccer action at Lampson Stadium.
The Bulldogs (7-3, 5-3 MCC) also got second-half goals from Vicente Benitez and Oscar Cortez in avenging an earlier loss to the Braves.
Scoring: Jesus Meraz Rodriguez (P) 2G; Vicente Benitez (P) G; Oscar Cortez (P) G; Edwin Aquino (P) A; Luis Ortega (P) A; Andres Favela (P) A. Shots: P 15, K 3. Saves: P, Francisco Moreno 2, Danny Puga 1; K, Cameron Edwards 5, Jorge Munguia 1.
HANFORD 2, WALLA WALLA 1: The Falcons picked up a big MCC road win, beating the Blue Devils behind goals from Moamel Abdali and Damian Fraga.
Hanford (7-3, 6-2 MCC) swept the season series with the Walla Walla, winning 4-1 the first time around.
Scoring: Moamel Abdali (H) G; Damian Fraga (H) G; Ross Kieffer (H) A; Joseph Stout (H) A; Alex Espana (W) G. Shots: H 13, WW 6. Saves: W, Angel Montero 6; H, Brandon Alexander 5.
KENNEWICK 6, SOUTHRIDGE 0: Eddie Castillo had a hat trick, and the Lions played stingy defense in a rout of the Suns in MCC soccer action at Lampson Stadium.
Kennewick, which led 4-0 at the half, also got two goals and two assists from Juan Cruz, and seven saves from Xander Flannery.
Lions coach Matt Kessie singled out Jason Cortes, Luciano Ontiveros, Jairo Villasenor and Fernando Negrete for their stellar defensive play.
Scoring: Eddie Castillo (K) 3G, A; Juan Cruz (K) 2G, 2A; Ricky Flores (K) G; Emir Velic (K) 2A; Ivan Cerna (K) A. Shots: K 15, S 9. Saves: K, Xander Flannery 7; S 4.
College update
Whitworth’s Shane Sandlin (Hanford) and his doubles partner Caleb Hughes beat Ryan Adams and James Okubo of Pacific Lutheran 8-3 on Friday at the Lakewood Racket Club to help the Pirates to a 6-3 win over the Lutes.
Sandlin, playing No. 1 singles, lost his match to Adams, 6-3, 6-3.
▪ Jake Browne (Hanford) drove in two runs and caught the entire game to lead the Bellevue Bruins to a 10-0 victory over Dakota State in the first game of the their North Star Athletic Association doubleheader in Omaha, Neb.
Browne drove in one run in the second game, a 13-3 Bruins victory. Browne, a senior, is hitting .294 on the season with 35 hits, five doubles, three home runs and 18 RBIs.
Bellevue (31-6, 10-0 NSAA) has won 24 consecutive games.
