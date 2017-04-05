Mid-Columbia roundup: Tri-City Americans’ Kyle Olson selected to Team Canada roster for U18 tournament

Tri-City Americans forward Kyle Olson was added to Team Canada’s pre-tournament roster Wednesday for the 2017 IIHF U18 World Championship in Poprad and Spisska Nova Ves, Slovakia, later this month.
Team Canada departed Wednesday for Slovakia to continue training camp and play two pre-tournament games — Sunday against Russia and April 10 against Switzerland.
During the regular season, Olson was one of five Tri-City players to play in all 72 games. He was sixth in team scoring with 20 goals and 37 assists. He also had a team-high plus-25 rating.
Canada opens the U18 World Championship on April 13 against Latvia. It will also play Finland, Slovakia and Switzerland in preliminary-round action.
Canada has won seven medals at the U18 tournament, including three gold medals (2003, 2008, 2013).
Soccer
CHIAWANA 2, KAMIAKIN 1: The Riverhawks scored twice early in the first half and the Braves never were able to catch up in Mid-Columbia Conference action Tuesday at Lampson Stadium.
Jason Aragon and Ezequiel Nunez scored within the first 10 minutes of the game for Chiawana. Luke Schrimsher scored right before the half for Kamiakin, but that would be the only goal allowed by Riverhawks keeper Jose Mejia.
Scoring: Jason Aragon (C) G; Ezequiel Nunez (C) G; Andy Arroyo (C) A; Luke Schrimsher (K) G. Saves: C, Jose Mejia 8; K, Cameron Edwards 10.
SOUTHRIDGE 2, PASCO 1 (SO): The Suns overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit with a goal by Jacob Gonzalez, then had a 4-2 edge in shots in the shootout for an MCC win over the Bulldogs at Edgar Brown Stadium.
Edwin Aquino scored the lone goal for Pasco.
Scoring: Jacob Gonzalez (S) G; David Ramirez (S) A; Edwin Aquino (P) G. Shots: S 14; P 11.
HANFORD 1, RICHLAND 0: The Falcons moved to 5-2 in MCC play with a road win over the Bombers.
An own goal by Richland with about 5 minutes remaining — which was credited to Hanford’s Ross Kieffer — gave the Falcons their third consecutive win.
No other statistics were available.
Scoring: Ross Kieffer (H) G. Goalies: H, Brandon Alexander. R, Jake Voordepoorte.
College golf
Western Washington senior Jeffrey Marcum (Richland) finished 10th overall at the 20-team Mustang Intercollegiate hosted by Western New Mexico University on Monday and Tuesday at Palm Valley Golf Club in Goodyear, Ariz.
Marcum finished with a 3-under-par 213 — including a 3-under 69 in the second round — for the Vikings, who finished fifth in the team standings with an even-par 864.
