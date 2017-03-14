Former CBC coaching great Len Pyne fondly remembered by former colleague

Wally Brown won’t be able to make it over the mountains Wednesday from his home in Edmonds to attend the funeral services of Len Pyne, the Columbia Basin College coaching pioneer and longtime resident of the Tri-Cities.
But Brown shared some of his memories this week from their days coaching together at CBC in the late 1950s and ’60s, and from their lifelong friendship.
Those early days were not easy, as Pyne had to build the baseball team almost from scratch after being hired in 1957 by CBC President Jack Cooney, credited by many as the founder of the school’s athletic department.
“If we were on campus and weren’t out recruiting, we heard about it,” Brown said.
Brown talked about Pyne’s athletic talents growing up in Spokane, and how he played basketball and football at the University of Idaho from 1943-46.
Brown said Pyne had a “remarkable baseball mind” and called him a “terrific mentor.”
“He was behind the football program 150 percent,” Brown said of Pyne’s tenure as athletic director.
An avid outdoorsman, Pyne was known to spend half a day in a goose blind.
And, Brown noted profoundly, Pyne was “a great friend and associate, and possibly the best poker club host ever.”
Pyne was 92 when he died last month. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kennewick Nazarene Church at 2402 S. Union.
