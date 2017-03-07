College update: Richland’s Perryman takes on Tennessee Vols

Richland High grad Abby Perryman is off to a strong start at Campbell University, hitting .371 for the Camels softball team.
The sophomore outfielder is 13 for 35 and has driven in 11 runs, scored five and stolen five bases in 17 games. She has yet to commit an error.
Campbell, an NCAA Division I school in Buis Creek, N.C., paid a visit to No. 15 Tennessee on Monday, losing 10-1. Perryman went 1-for-2 batting cleanup for the Camels (13-9).
Baseball
Junior outfielder/catcher J.J. Hancock (Kennewick) has been on a tear for Washington State, coming off a .455 hitting performance in a weekend sweep of Stephen F. Austin.
Hancock went 5 for 11 and hit his first collegiate home run. He also hit a double, drove in two runs, scored three and stole three bases. For the season, he his hitting .310 (9 for 29).
Freshman infielder Dillon Plew (Kennewick) has reached base in nine of 10 games. He went 4 for 10 (.400) against SFA with three RBIs, four runs scored and four walks.
He is hitting .306 (11 for 36) on the season and is tied for the team lead with 11 hits and four multi-hit games. His nine walks are tied for fourth in the Pac-12.
KONA 610 AM radio will broadcast 18 WSU baseball games this season, the first on March 18-19 vs. USC.
▪ Senior catcher Jake Browne (Hanford) is hitting .277 with a homer and seven RBIs for the Bellevue (Neb.) Bruins in NAIA ball.
He had a sacrifice fly in Tuesday’s 11-3 win over Warner University in Lake Wells, Fla.
Basketball
Hailey Turner (Richland) was named Frontier Conference Sixth Player of the Year after coming off the bench for Lewis-Clark State College.
The sophomore forward averaged 7.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Warriors, who won the Frontier Conference title and are headed to the NAIA National Tournament.
