Hanford’s Lisa Tixier named NAIA Swimmer of the Year

Former Hanford swimmer Lisa Tixier was named NAIA Swimmer of the Year on Saturday at the conclusion of the NAIA Swimming & Diving Championship in Columbus, Ga.
Tixier, a junior at Biola University, won national titles in the 50 free and the 100 butterfly, where she set an NAIA record. Tixier also had a runner-up finish in the 100 free.
Tixier finished second in the 100 free Saturday with a time of 50.42 seconds, breaking her own school record of 50.91 set March 4, 2015.
Julie Woody of Savannah College of Art and Design won the 100 free in a time of 49.24 — breaking the NAIA record of 49.33 set in 2012.
Biola finished third in the 400 free relay with Tixier swimming the anchor leg. The Eagles posted a time of 3:31.81. Tixier had the fastest split of 50.08.
Biola finished third in the team race with 343 points, behind winner Olivet Nazarene University (639) and second-place Savannah College of Art and Design (632.5).
College softball
CBC SPLITS WITH EVERETT: Taylor Ramey hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to help Columbia Basin College win its season opener 8-6 Saturday against Everett.
Diamond Franco and Ivey Uppinghouse also drove in two runs for the Hawks.
In the nightcap, Everett’s Della Willem struck out nine as the Trojans rolled to an 8-0 victory.
“Overall, I’m pleased with the day,” CBC coach Adrian Ochoa said. “It was only our fifth day outside. We have 15 freshmen and it was a big day for them playing in their college opener. We had some good at-bats, our defense was good, but we have a lot of work to do with our pitching.”
CBC will host Mt. Hood on Sunday for one game at 3 p.m. Mt. Hood got snowed out in Walla Walla on Saturday.
Everett
000
006
0
—
6
8
0
CBC
100
052
x
—
8
11
2
Amanda Lee, Olivia Berkan (5) and Anya Predojevic; Tristan St. Peters, Taylor Nevills (6), St. Peters (7) and Aubrey Rowland, Taylor Ramey (5). Highlights: Diamond Franco (C) 2x2, 2R, 2B; Taylor Ramey (C) HR, 2 RBIs; Ivey Uppinghouse (C) 2x4, 2R, RBI, 2B; Mikayla Kopacz (C) 2x4, 2B; MoniQue Maldonado (C) 2x4, RBI.
Everett
105
101
—
8
9
1
CBC
000
000
0
—
0
2
2
Della Willem and Anya Predojevic; Taylor Nevills, Tristan St. Peters (5) and Taylor Ramey. Highlights: Willem (E) 9K.
