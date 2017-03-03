Hanford’s Lisa Tixier sets NAIA record in winning 100 fly

Former Hanford swimmer Lisa Tixier set an NAIA record in the 100-yard butterfly Friday at the NAIA Swimming & Diving Championships in Columbus, Ga.
Tixier, a junior at Biola University who had the top preliminary time of 55.05 seconds, turned in a time of 53.70 to win the event by more than 2 seconds.
Tixier broke the record of 54.25 set by her older sister Christine in 2015, when she also competed for Biola.
In the 200 medley relay, Tixier swam the third leg for the Eagles, who placed third in 1:46.57. Tixier had the fastest split of 23.90.
Saturday, Tixier will swim in the 100 free and the 400 free relay. She has the top qualifying time of 51.13 in the 100 free.
Thursday, Tixier won the 50-yard freestyle title in a time of 23.01.
Going into the final day of action, Biola is second in the team race with 257 points. Olivet Nazarene University leads with 438 points.
