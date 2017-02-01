Columbia Basin College men beat Yakima for first NWAC East win

It’s been a frustrating season for the Columbia Basin College men’s basketball team, but things picked up Wednesday night as the Hawks beat Yakima Valley 75-68 to earn their first NWAC East win of the season.
CBC (2-18, 1-11 East) took advantage of a 12-0 run in the first half for a 47-35 lead at the half.
The Yaks (8-12, 2-6) pulled within six in the second half, but the Hawks held on for the win.
The Hawks, led by David Torres’ 16 points, shot 58 percent from the floor. Gabe Vorheis added 12 points, and Brad Scott 14 rebounds and six assists.
Mac Jones led Yakima with a game-high 21 points.
YAKIMA VALLEY: White 5, Webb 9, Britten 13, Hodge 12, Hill 2, Ford 2, Max Jones 21, Walker 4, Rivers. Totals: 25-65 13-20 68.
COLUMBIA BASIN: David Torres 16, Wuol 11, Blair 5, Ram 2, Vorheis 12, Wilmoth 5, Weekes 3, Kelly, Larson 2, Noethe 2, Scott 6, Smith 11. Totals: 26-49 16-25 75.
Halftime: 47-35 CBC. Highlights — Brad Scott 14 rebs, 6 assts; Sean Weekes 7 rebs, 5 assts; Modesta Britten 6 rebs, 4 stls.
CBC WOMEN 91, YAKIMA 82: Emily Botkin had a double-double with 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Hawks to and NWAC East win over the Yaks in Pasco.
The win keeps the Hawks (14-6, 6-3 East) in contention for a playoff spot as the second half of the season gets under way.
CBC used a balanced scoring attack, with six players in double figures. Alexcis Higginbotham added 20 points — 11 coming from the free-throw line — six rebounds and seven assists.
Sequoia Swan led the Yaks (13-7, 4-4) with 21 points and six rebounds.
YAKIMA VALLEY: Garcia 3, Davis 19, Monson, Perez 12, Mills 7, Swan-Tsoodle, Swan 21, Blodgett 13, Eke 5, Guerrero 2. Totals: 32-83 8-9 82.
COLUMBIA BASIN: Keo10, Higginbotham 20, Fangonilo 14, Fiander 10, Garcia 1, Botkin 22, Jones 14, Sage. Totals: 33-78 18-24 91.
Yakima
27
16
20
19
—
82
CBC
25
19
26
21
—
91
Highlights — Botkin 15 rebs, 4 stls; Higginbotham 6 resb; 7 assts; Cayla Jones 9 rebs; Kristhel Fangonilo 9 rebs.
Girls
CHIAWANA 55, RICHLAND 49: A lull in the second and third quarters cost the Bombers as the Riverhawks rallied for a Mid-Columbia Conference win in Pasco.
Chiawana (13-5, 10-2 MCC) trailed 21-12 after the first quarter, but went on a 30-10 run over the next to quarters to take a 42-31 lead.
Richland (9-9, 8-3) outscored the Riverhawks 18-13 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough.
Macey Morales led the Riverhawks with 19 points, twice her season average. Clare Eubanks added 15 points, while Kenedy Cartwright had 12 points and five steals.
Nicole Gall led the Bombers with 10 points and seven rebounds, while Maysun Wellsandt had eight points and 10 rebounds.
RICHLAND: Webb 4, von Oelhoffen 7, M.Wellsandt 8, Nicole Gall 10, Pierce 2, Garza 2, K.Wellsandt, Madsen, Haugen, Stevens 8, Chalmers 8. Totals: 22-55 4-10 49.
CHIAWANA: Macey Morales 19, Agundis 3, Cordray 6, Eubanks 15, Cartwright 12, S.Search, Edrington, Hirai, Thorne. Totals: 19-52 10-15 55.
Richland
21
4
6
18
—
49
Chiawana
12
15
15
13
—
55
Highlights — Agundis 6 rebs; Cartwright 5 rebs, 3 assts, 5 stls; Thorne 7 rebs; Maysun Wellsandt 10 rebs.
PROSSER 45, GRANDVIEW 35: Tied at 25 after three quarters, the Mustangs went on a 20-10 run in the fourth quarter to pick up a CWAC road win over the Greyhounds.
Prosser (16-3, 15-2 CWAC) nearly did itself in with a woeful 9 for 23 performance at the free-throw line, but the Mustangs controlled the boards 45-25.
Marissa Cortes led Prosser with 11 points and five streals, while Ali Cox had 15 rebounds.
The Greyhounds (9-10, 8-9) got 11 points from Grace Meza and 1o rebounds from Vanessa Caballero.
PROSSER: Cox 6, Martin, Stallcop, Marissa Cortes 11, Groeneveld 10, Wheeler 5, Rodriguez 9, Magana, Olivarez 4. Totals: 17-55 9-23 45.
GRANDVIEW: Carcia, Diener, Fajardo 5, Bender 5, Ruiz 8, Castilleja 2, Meza 11, Duis 2, Jones, Caballero 2. Totals: 12-47 8-14 35.
Prosser
7
6
12
20
—
45
Grandview
5
7
13
10
—
35
Highlights — Caballero 10 rebs; Ali Cox 15 rebs; Brooke Wheeler 10 rebs; Marissa Cortes 5 stls, 4 assts.
Boys
RICHLAND 86, CHIAWANA 75: Riley Sorn dominated inside with 30 points, and blocked seven shots and hauled down nine rebounds to lead the Bombers to a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Riverhawks, setting up a showdown Friday with Kamiakin that could decide the league title.
The game was close throughout, with Richland (12-4, 10-1 MCC) holding a 46-41 lead at the half. A 25-17 fourth-quarter outburst held the Bombers seal the win.
Tyler Kurtz added 24 points for Richland, while Cole Northrop had 17.
Chiawana (8-11, 6-6), which scored 20 points off turnovers, was led by Cole Bassett’s 20 points —15 coming off 3-pointers. Austin Penny added 16 points for the Riverhawks.
RICHLAND: Wagar 5, Sanderson, Kurtz 24, Northrop 17, Riley Sorn 30, Christensen, Mitchell, Streufert 10. Totals: 31-53 22-26 86.
CHIAWANA: Xyzy. Totals: 27-61 12-15 75.
Richland
22
24
15
25
—
86
Chiawana
20
21
17
17
—
75
Highlights — Sorn 9 rebs, 7 blks; Garrett Streufert 6 rebs, 3 assts; Ryan Wagar 6 rebs; Matthew Kroner 6 rebs; Bassett 4 assts.
GRANDVIEW 67, PROSSER 46: The Greyhounds went on a 43-21 scoring spree in the second half to beat the visiting Mustangs in CWAC action and stay in the hunt for a playoff spot.
If Grandview (8-11, 8-9 CWAC) beats Toppenish on Friday, they make the playoffs. If the Greyhounds lose, and Ellensburg also loses, they still would clinch a spot. A Grandview loss and an Ellensburg win would lead to a tiebreaker on Saturday.
Against Prosser, the Greyhounds took advantage of Scott Blakney’s foul trouble in the second half.
Gabe Esqueda led Grandview with 17 points, while Marc Martinez added 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and four blocks.
The Mustangs (12-9, 9-8), who have secured a district playoff berth, were led by Blakney’s 11 points.
PROSSER: Rivera, Flores 4, Cox 6, Bolt 1, Swift 7, Wagner, Hatfield 5, Brown 10, Scott Blakney 11.
GRANDVIEW: Medina, Trinidad, Sonseca 4, Pina, Ramos 4, Parrish, Gutierrez 8, Prieto 2, Gunner Chronis 6, Marc Martinez 16, Gabe Esqueda 17.
Prosser
17
8
13
8
—
46
Grandview
8
16
22
21
—
67
Highlights — Esqueda 5 rebs; Martinez 5 rebs, 5 assts, 4 blks, Andrew Gutierrez 9 rebs.
