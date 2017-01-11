Mid-Columbia roundup: Area players make fall 2016 all-state girls soccer teams

Six Mid-Columbia players made the Washington State Soccer Coaches Association fall 2016 all-state first teams in their respective classifications: Chiawana junior forward Summer Yates and Hanford senior goalkeeper Kelsee Winston (4A); Southridge forward McKaley Goffard and defenders Haley Thomas and Emily Russell (3A), all seniors; and Othello senior forward Nikki Velazquez (2A).
Hanford had four players on the 4A all-state team, including Winston. Junior midfielder Dani Mendoza was named to the second team, while senior midfielder Sadie Newsom and junior defender Blake Danna were honorable mention.
Hanford finished fourth at state, while Southridge was the 3A runner-up for the third consecutive season.
Prosser senior forward Jamie Fassler was a 2A second-team selection, while Othello senior midfielder Kaylee Martinez was honorable mention.
Warden sophomore midfielder Bailey Whitney and Connell senior defender Ashton Riner were 1A honorable mention.
Swimming
Texas A&M junior Lisa Bratton (Richland) is the No. 2 seed in the women’s 200-meter backstroke for this weekend’s Arena Pro Swim Series at Austin.
Bratton has a seed time of 2 minutes, 8.2 seconds, behind Hilary Caldwell (2:07.17) of British Columbia club Island Swimming.
Bratton is also entered in the 200 freestyle (seeded 58th, 2:05.10), 400 free (64th, 4:27.31) and 100 butterfly (91st, 1:04.85).
The meet is Friday through Sunday at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, which is on the University of Texas at Austin campus.
Bratton helped Texas A&M open its spring schedule Wednesday with a 178-109 home victory over North Texas. Bratton swam on the first-place 200-yard medley relay (1:41.58) and won the 400 individual medley in 4:15.83.
