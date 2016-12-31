2016 provided plenty of big moments in Mid-Columbia sports

Among the great pleasures of working in the sports department of a newspaper are end-of-the-year stories, always a good reason to wax nostalgic as we put another batch of seasons in the books.
Twenty-sixteen was a particularly good year for the Tri-Cities, which saw numerous state titles won by local high schools and kids.
The Mid-Columbia carved out its own little niche in the Olympics, and we had not one but two World Series baseball teams.
The year also saw the passing of one of the area’s sports icons. And it saw an end to a franchise that wrought cheers from local football fans, plus was a great reason to whoop it up to Cotton Eye Joe — with or without a shirt.
1. KAMIAKIN WINS 3A FOOTBALL TITLE
The Braves brought home the first state football title not just for the school but for the city of Kennewick, beating top-ranked O’Dea 14-7 in overtime. Quarterback Zach Borisch, named the All-State 3A player of the year, connected with Darreon Moore for a 53-yard touchdown near the end of regulation and then scored on a 15-yard scamper in overtime. The defense made a stop on fourth-and-1, and the celebration was on.
Kamiakin finished the season 12-2, its only losses coming to a pair of pretty good 4A clubs in Chiawana and Richland.
“It’s a tremendous feeling,” Kamiakin coach Scott Biglin said after the title game. “Other than when my kids were born ... this is a pretty good day.”
2. RICHLAND RUNNER-UP IN 4A FOOTBALL
Area football fans were glued to their TVs on back-to-back nights. The day after Kamiakin won, the Bombers played Camas for the 4A championship. Richland came up short, losing 24-14.
It wasn’t a storybook ending, but it was a terrific season for Richland, which was ranked No. 1 in the state for a few weeks, went unbeaten in the Mid-Columbia Conference and outscored its playoff opponents 162-35 in four games leading up to the title tilt.
Senior lineman Brigham Whitby was the Herald’s All-Area Player of the Year and was the MCC’s top defensive player and offensive lineman.
3. CJ MITCHELL DIES
Mitchell was involved in the local sports community for well over 50 years — many as a sports official, coach and player, but also as a fan watching Tri-City events, even if none of his five sons, one daughter or 25 grandchildren and great-grandchildren was playing.
He is perhaps most associated with baseball, in particular as an umpire. He worked four NCAA Division I College World Series in Omaha, Neb.; 10 NAIA World Series tournaments, six American Legion World Series tournaments, and was an umpire for exhibition games played by the U.S. Olympic baseball team in 1984 and 1988.
He is a member of at least six halls of fame and was a co-founder of the Central Washington Sports Hall of Fame.
Mitchell was 84 when he passed away early in 2016.
4. ANDREW VARGAS RUNS WILD FOR CHIAWANA
The Riverhawks senior star lit up defenses, running behind a big and talented offensive line to churn out 2,783 yards and 42 touchdowns in 11 games, averaging a whopping 8.6 yards per carry. His total led the state and was the third-highest all-time in the state among all classes, coming up just short of the 2,877 that Austin Urlacher put up for Chiawana during the 2014 championship season and the 2,929 Vashon Island’s Bryce Hoisington gained in 2015.
His biggest game came against Kamiakin, racking up 417 yards and four touchdowns. At 5-foot-10 and 205, Vargas frequently bulled over would-be tacklers. But shifty hips and nifty feet just as often led to breakaway runs.
Vargas finished third in voting for state player of the year for all classes (Borisch was second, Royal QB Kaden Jenks was fourth) and was the MCC Player of the Year.
5. KENNEWICK AAA OUTLAWS, CAL RIPKEN 12S IN WORLD SERIES
It may not have measured up to the Chicago Cubs breaking a 108-year title drought, but the Kennewick AAA Outlaws American Legion team and Kennewick Cal Ripken 12s making their respective world series generated a lot of local buzz.
The Outlaws rode a 16-game winning streak into regionals in Wyoming, going 3-1 to win the title and advance to the series in Shelby, N.C. Kennewick went 0-3, but that couldn’t take the shine off a sparkling 54-17 season under second-year coach Nate Holdren. Gerald Hein received the Bob Feller Pitching Award for striking out 24 batters in regional and World Series competition.
Meanwhile, the Kennewick 12s became national champions and nearly added a world title in Aberdeen, Md. They won all six of their games in the U.S. bracket, including a 10-2 victory over Pacific Southwest in the U.S. championship game. KA’s bid to become world champion was halted by a 7-0 loss to Japan in the tournament final.
Simeon Howard was named the player of the tournament on the U.S. side for setting the World Series record with 13 hits, and Myles Mayovsky and Trevor Ridley were named to the All-World Offensive Team. And the whole team received a heroes welcome returning to the Tri-Cities.
“I’m honored to be in the presence of U.S. champions,” Kennewick Mayor Steve Young said during a ceremony for the team. “I’m proud to say I’m the mayor of great kids, great young men.”
6. MID-COLUMBIA MAKES A SPLASH IN PARALYMPICS, OLYMPICS
Benton City wheelchair track athlete Chelsea McClammer won four medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics. The 22-year-old Richland High grad won silver in the women’s 5,000 meters-T53/54, 400-T53 and 4x400 relay-T53/54; and took bronze in the 1,500-T53/54.
Former Walla Walla resident David Wagner won a pair of medals to up his career haul in Paralympic tennis to eight. He won bronze in quad singles and teamed with Nic Taylor to win silver in doubles. Para-dressage rider and former Kennewick resident Roxanne Trunnell was 10th in the individual championship test-Grade Ia.
Kennewick High grad Leilani Mitchell played for the Australian women’s basketball Olympic team, averaging 11.3 points and 4.5 assists at the Rio Games. The Opals were stunningly ousted just shy of playing for a medal. Mitchell later signed with the Washington Mystics to rejoin the WNBA.
But no one made bigger headlines than Hope Solo.
The Richland native was in the midst of a stellar season in goal for the U.S. women’s soccer team, earning her 200th career cap and record 100th international shutout. But her “cowards” comment about Sweden after a shootout loss in the quarterfinals prompted her dismissal from the U.S. team. To her credit, Solo remains a vocal advocate as the women’s national team fights with U.S. Soccer for pay equal to the men’s team players.
7. TRI-CITIES FEVER FOLDS
The Tri-Cities Fever indoor football era was put to rest when team owners JR and Teri Carr announced the team would go “dormant” for the 2017 Indoor Football League season.
Under the Carrs, the Fever had always been known as one of the best-run franchises in the league. The Carrs and Teri Carr’s father, Randy Schillinger, purchased the expansion franchise in 2004 to play in the National Indoor Football League. In the team’s first season, it won the NIFL title in front of a sold-out Toyota Center crowd.
The team played for the IFL title in 2011 and 2012, losing both times to the Sioux Falls Storm.
8. WRESTLING UP STATE TITLES
Area teams had a big weekend at the Mat Classic in Tacoma, with Riley Gurr at 113 pounds and Nick Little at 285 winning 3A state titles to lead the Braves to a fifth-place finish in the team race.
Little, who also had big seasons in football and track, was named the Herald’s Male Athlete of the Year.
Richland’s Nic Workman won the 4A title at 285, and Sunnyside’s Jacob Mendoza won the 120 championship. Pasco’s Jake Covington (138) and Chiawana’s Levi McBride (220) finished second.
Othello’s Alejandro Cardenas won at 126 in the 2A ranks, and Royal’s Kiki Chaballa won at 120 in 1A.
On the girls mats, Grandview repeated its team title, with senior Desiree Zavala (145) becoming a four-time state champ and Viannei Perez (105) a two-timer.
9. HODGINS SISTERS HOOP IT UP
Area girls basketball coaches were relieved to see the last of the Hodgins sisters play for Chiawana.
Braydey Hodgins led Chiawana to a 14-0 record in the MCC and averaged a conference-best 27.1 points per game to go with 8.9 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 3.4 blocks. She was the MCC MVP and Tri-City Herald All-Area Player of the Year and the Herald’s Female Athlete of the Year.
When it came time to pick a college, she chose Boise State rather than follow in the footsteps of older sisters Hayley and Delaney at Eastern Washington.
Hayley averaged 21.3 points a game as a senior and capped her EWU career as the school’s all-time scoring leader (1,865 points). Delaney, who was a sophomore, was second on the team in scoring (15.7) and averaged 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Both sisters were named to the Big Sky All-Tournament team.
Hayley also was on the Big Sky Scholar-Athlete Awards list and was a four-time selection to the Big Sky All-Academic team. She was a unanimous All-Big Sky first-team pick in 2015-16.
10. HANFORD, SOUTHRIDGE GIRLS SOCCER
The Hanford Falcons made a big splash in 4A soccer, going all the way to the state semifinals and placing fourth. It was their first trip to the semifinals since 2002. Goalie Kelsee Winston, the MCC and All-Area MVP, led the way by posting 12 shutouts in 23 games and allowing just 14 goals. Older sister Kaylie Winston was the coach of the year.
But no team had a bigger run than the Southridge Suns, not just for reaching the 3A title game and finishing second after a 1-0 loss to Bellevue, but for the four-year run put up by the senior class. The Suns went 20-3 and finished second in the state for a third consecutive season. The Suns’ 12 seniors made four state appearances, had a 71-17 record, won two regional championships and earned 19 All-Mid-Columbia Conference honors. They also set a school record with 20 wins in 2016.
“The hardest part wasn’t losing the (championship) game,” Suns coach Greg Sambrano said. “It was the simple fact that it was my last opportunity to coach those 12 seniors.”
Memorable moments: Steven Beo and Richland basketball; Columbia Basin College men go to NWAC basketball tournament; Hanford moves up to Class 4A as MCC endures reclassification shift; former Tri-City Americans Carey Price and Brandon Carlo in the NHL; Southridge baseball reaches 3A state semifinals; controversial finish for hydroplanes at Columbia Cup; high school golfers have a big spring; Royal, Connell play for 1A state football title; longtime Herald sports editor and lifelong Tri-Citian Jeff Morrow ends more than three decades of writing about area sports.
