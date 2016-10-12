Tri-Cities Athlete of the Week: Summer Yates, Jr., Chiawana soccer

Summer Yates, Jr., Chiawana soccer
The Riverhawks’ star scorer poured it on last week, having a hand — or foot — in all nine goals her team scored in a pair of wins.
First, she connected for a pair of goals in a key 2-1 win over Richland to give Chiawana a leg up on the Mid-Columbia Conference’s No. 2 4A seed.
She then went off against Walla Walla, scoring five goals and dishing out two assists in a 7-0 win over Walla Walla.
It was a strong return for Yates, who recently spent a couple weeks in the Netherlands with the United States U-16 team.
Comments