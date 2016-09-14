Wednesday’s roundup: Southridge escapes with 5-set win over Hanford

Riley Hebdon had 16 kills and Kamaile Moody handed out 36 assists to lead the Southridge Suns to a 25-21, 24-26, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10 Mid-Columbia Conference victory Wednesday over the Hanford Falcons in Richland.
“I am so proud of how they did tonight,” Falcons coach Nichelle Meador said of her team. “Southridge is a good team and I’m so proud of them for not rolling over. They went all out. It was awesome. We lost on a block that happened to go out.”
After winning the first set, the Suns (3-1) went on top 23-20 in the second, but a missed serve opened the door for the Falcons (1-3).
In the fifth set, Southridge led 13-3 before holding on for the win.
With the Suns leading 14-4, Hanford’s McKenna Benson stepped to the service line and ripped off six consecutive points to pull the Falcons back into contention.
“We had some great runs, then gave up easy points,” Suns coach John Lengphounpraseut said. “Lindsey (Wooley) had a great service run, and that translated into a good game with Kamaile serving and Riley hitting. Then we gave up five or six points in a row and let them back in. There are some things we need to clean up.”
There was one part of the Suns’ game that Lengphounpraseut could not find fault with.
“Our serving was pretty good tonight — at 96 percent,” Lengphounpraseut said. “We had Kamaile, Riley and Lindsey serve 100 percent.”
Kaylee Shelton led Hanford with 21 kills, while Rose Dimmick had 20 kills and Kaitlyn Thompson 48 assists.
Set scores: Southridge 25-21, 24-26, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10. Southridge: Kamaile Moody 36 assts, 5 digs, 2 aces; Riley Hebdon 16K, 15 digs, 1 aces; Lauren Beck 10K; Lindsey Wooley 6K, 16 digs, 3 aces; Kayla Conrad 24 digs, 3 aces; Kennedy Conrad 24 digs, 3 aces; Bobbi Newton 8K, 3B. Hanford: Kaylee Shelton 21K, 14 digs, 19-20 serving, 4 aces; Rose Dimmick 20K, 11 digs; Tasha Hungate 6K, 9B; Kaitlyn Thompson 48 assts, 15 digs, 20-21 serving, 2 aces; McKenna Benson 23 digs.
PASCO 3, KENNEWICK 0: The Bulldogs picked up their first Mid-Columbia Conference win of the season with a sweep of the visiting Lions.
Catelyn Linke led the charge with 18 kills for Pasco (1-2), while Bella Gutierrez had 27 assists and Victoria Estes 19 digs.
Kennewick (0-3) got five kills and six digs from Monica Kaylor, while Brianna Shaffer handed out 11 assists.
“They did OK, but they fought better last night,” Lions coach Kelly Munson said. “We’ll get it going.”
Set scores: Pasco 25-21, 25-18, 25-23. Kennewick: Monica Kaylor 5K, 6 digs; Tierra Johnson 5K; Brianna Shaffer 11 assts; Hope Ivey 6 assts; Kjerstin Manson 9 digs. Pasco: Catelyn Linke 18 kills, 4 aces, 14-14 serving; Bella Gutierrez 27 assists; Victoria Estes 19 digs.
NORTH IDAHO 3, COLUMBIA BASIN: Halle Hess and Brooke Bell each had 14 kills as the Cardinals topped the Hawks in NWAC East action in Coeur d’Alene.
CBC (1-1 East) challenged NIC (1-0) in the first set, but could not get its offense going in the second and third.
Kyrsten Whitmore led the Hawks with seven kills, while Treiquella Childers added five kills and Momo Calzadillas 11 digs.
Set scores: North Idaho 25-23, 25-13, 25-16. CBC: Treiquella Childers 5K, 8 digs; Momo Caldzadillas 11 digs; Brooke Swanson 9 assts; Kelly Wilson 8 assts; Esther Schuh 6K; Meli Matautia 4K, 3 digs; Kyrsten Whitmore 7K. NIC: Halle Hess 14K, 7 digs; Brooke Bell 14K, 2B; Brittany Gay 35 assts; Zuri Meehan 21 digs.
Soccer
CBC MEN 3, SPOKANE 1: Jesus Delgado had a hat trick as the Hawks defeated the visiting Sasquatch in NWAC East action.
Delgado scored in the sixth, 13th and 45th minutes for CBC (3-1-1 overall, 1-1-0 NWAC East).
Hawks goalie Max Herrera finished with eight saves, and teammate Osvaldo Alba had one against the Sasquatch (1-3-2, 1-1-0).
On the women’s side, Spokane routed CBC 7-0 in Pasco.
Highlights: Jonathan Cortez (S) 1G; Eric Sanchez-Flores (S) 1A; Jesus Delgado (CBC) 3G; Johnathan Mata (CBC) 1A; Orlando Alba (CBC) 1A. Saves: S, Raymond Ruano 5. CBC, Max Herrera 8; Osvaldo Alba 1.
