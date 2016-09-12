Benton City’s McClammer headed to 1,500 finals in Paralympics

Benton City’s Chelsea McClammer will compete for her second Paralympics medal in three days Tuesday when she races in the finals of the 1,500-meter T-54 wheelchair final in Rio de Janeiro.
A day after taking silver in the 400, McClammer on Monday finished second in the fast heat of the premlims, with her time of 3 minutes, 22.76 seconds nearly identical to the 3:22.75 posted by fellow American Amanda McGrory. The winner of the other heat, Americans Tatyana McFadden, finished in 3:27.41.
McClammer is in the midst of a busy week, also competing in the 800, 5,000 and 4x400 relay.
On the tennis courts, former Walla Walla resident David Wagner came up short in his bid to play for gold in wheelchair quad singles, losing 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 to Britain’s Andy Lapthorne.
Wagner will play Lucas Sithole of Russia for bronze Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Wagner and partner Nick Taylor will play for gold in doubles against Australian’s Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson. Wagner and Taylor will be competing for their fourth consecutive doubles gold at the Paralympics.
A third local athlete, Roxanne Trunnell, finished 14th in para-dressage team test on her horse, Royal Dancer. The former Kennewick resident scored 69,348 points and was relatively close (within 1,300 points) to finishing as high as seventh, considering the winner, Britain’s Sophie Christiansen on Athene Lindebjerg scored 77,522.
