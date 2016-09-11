Benton City wheelchair track athlete McClammer takes silver at Rio Paralympics

Wheelchair track athlete Chelsea McClammer of Benton City earned her first Paralympic medal Sunday in Rio de Janeiro.
The 2012 Richland High School graduate took silver in the women’s 400 meters-T53 final with a personal-best time of 55.13 seconds.
Hongzhuan Zhou of China won in a world-record time of 54.43. Defending world champion Angela Ballard of Australia grabbed the bronze in 55.28.
McClammer, 22, was second in her semifinal Saturday with a time of 55.42.
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign student still has the 800, 1,500, 5,000, 4x400 relay and marathon.
In tennis, David Wagner, a 1993 Walla Walla High School graduate, and Nick Taylor were set to play Itai Erenlib and Shraga Weinberg of Israel in the quad doubles semifinals Sunday.
Wagner and Taylor, the top-seeded duo, are the three-time defending Paralympic quad doubles champions.
Wagner, 42, will play Andy Lapthorne of Britain in Monday’s quad singles semifinals. Wagner beat Erenlib 6-4, 6-4 in the first round Friday, then defeated Mitsuteru Moroishi of Japan 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday.
Wagner claimed Paralympic silver in quad singles in 2004 and 2012, and bronze in 2008.
Comments