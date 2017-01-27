Tri-City Americans vs Seattle Thunderbirds

Tri-City Americans' Rylan Parenteau (30) passes a puck past Seattle Thunderbirds' Sami Moilanen (18) Friday during a game at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Americans' Michael Rasmussen (15) passes a puck past Seattle Thunderbirds' Donovan Neuls (19) Friday during a game at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Americans take on the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday during a game at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Americans take on the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday during a game at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Americans take on the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday during a game at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Americans take on the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday during a game at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Americans take on the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday during a game at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Americans take on the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday during a game at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Americans take on the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday during a game at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Americans take on the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday during a game at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Americans take on the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday during a game at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Americans take on the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday during a game at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Americans take on the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday during a game at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Americans take on the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday during a game at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Americans take on the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday during a game at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Americans take on the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday during a game at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Americans take on the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday during a game at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald