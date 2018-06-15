Competition abounds for Seahawks' preseason. Which jobs are most open? Who's likely to get them?

Of all the startling differences between these Seahawks and the ones that last played a game six months ago, Pete Carroll keeps outlining this:
"A lot of opportunity, a lot of competitive spots here, which is exactly how we like it," the Seahawks' coach said, again, at the end of their three-day minicamp that concluded all offseason workouts for the team.
"You can tell the players feel it; I think I've said that a couple times to you guys. You can sense it from them."
Richard Sherman's gone. Michael Bennett's gone. Cliff Avril's gone. Sheldon Richardson's gone. Kam Chancellor's away and may never return. Earl Thomas is holding out.
Yes, it'd be impossible for the Seahawks not to notice all the changes from this tumultuous offseason, and all the jobs that upheaval has created entering training camp that begins July 26.
Here's who was where this week during the three-day minicamp that ended Thursday, and the jobs that are most up for competition entering training camp:
OFFENSE
As usual, and especially this year with the Seahawks dedicated to re-establishing their running game, it starts up front.
The starting offensive line looks almost completely set, now that massive D.J. Fluker has made his Seahawks practice debut after sitting out organized team activities recovering from the knee issue that shortened his 2017 season with the New York Giants.
It's really the same O-line as last season, plus Fluker. Coaches and linemen say they love continuity, and indeed that will be different than its been up front in recent Seahawks preseasons.
Then again, is continuity a great idea when that line was so porous in pass protect and so poor in run blocking last season?
This team believes the arrival of new line coach Mike Solari, his more straight-ahead, drive run blocking rather than Tom Cable's zone blocking with angles, plus the run emphasis of new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer will be the key differences in 2018.
It's Duane Brown at left tackle, Ethan Pocic the left guard, Justin Britt at center, Fluker at right guard and Germain Ifedi at right tackle.
Ifedi looked unopposed throughout offseason practices because George Fant didn't participate in them.
Fant was the starting left tackle until his season-ending knee injury last August. That injury caused Seattle to trade for Brown in October. Brown's arrival means there is no spot for Fant on the left side. Carroll has said Fant will move to right tackle upon his return to the field.
The coach said Thursday the team expects Fant to begin practicing at the start of training camp. When he does, the Seahawks will have an option at right tackle. That is, if Ifedi doesn't show Solari's more man-on-man blocking fits him better than zone scheme with which he struggled his first two years in the league.
Ed Dickson, signed in March from Carolina, is the new tight end with Jimmy Graham gone to Green Bay on a free-agent deal. Even without pads on all offseason, Dickson was already a more dedicated and adept blocker at the position. Carroll is even more excited about rookie draft pick Will Dissly and his blocking ability. The coach said the former University of Washington's defensive lineman's true value will show up in training camp when the pads come on.
"What we wanted to see in him, we saw everything we could see," Carroll said. "He needs to be in pads because he’s a line-of-scrimmage guy who can help us. He weighs 270-something playing tight end. We’ve wanted to get big and strong there.
"He was the guy we hoped to get. We got him, and he looks the part."
Seattle drafting running back Rashaad Penny in the first round this spring gave the impression he was going to be the starter. No, it's Chris Carson's job to lose. The seventh-round pick in 2017 is back from the broken leg and ankle damage he got Oct. 1, four games into his surprising job as the lead running back.
Carson gained 10 pounds yet looked sleeker and faster running during OTAs and minicamp. Then again, players in no pads who aren't getting hit tend to look quicker. Carroll has raved about Carson's work in getting back.
C.J. Prosise is back, too; he's been active for just 11 of 32 regular-season games his first two seasons because of injuries.
In order it was Carson, Prosise, Penny and Mike Davis (the starter late last season after Carson got hurt, and Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls failed) carrying the ball in scrimmaging during offseason practices.
Penny, major college football's rushing leader with 2,248 yards and 23 touchdowns last season at San Diego State, needs to prove he can pass block and consistently catch the ball in the preseason to fully compete with Carson as the every-down back. The promise is there, but Penny won't prove he can pass block until he has full pads on and is hitting people.
"Rashaad really was impressive throughout. He has picked up a ton of stuff," Carroll said of the top rookie's offseason. "(Running backs coach) Chad (Morton) was just talking about the pass-protection stuff that he looks so comfortable with after the time he has been here. That was something that was new for him and a demanding part of the game. We don’t have any hesitation that he’s going to be fine in that area.
"He’s a really good route runner and a good catcher. Very smooth, has excellent feet. He stayed in great shape throughout all of the time that we had him."
The Seahawks list Penny at 5 feet 11 and 220 pounds, but Carroll said he's 230, and that the Seahawks like him at that weight.
The Seahawks will not only have but actually use a true fullback this season. And, yes, the screen pass will be a consistent play in Seattle's offense, for the first time since before Darrell Bevell coordinated the offense starting in 2011. The I formation and screens have been a sizeable part of the offenses Schottenheimer coordinated with the Rams and Jets over the last decade. Tre Madden, a former USC tailback, will be competing with impressive undrafted rookie Khalid Hill to be the fullback.
When my former News Tribune colleague Dave Boling visited minicamp Thursday, he saw the 263-pound Hill rumbling through a drill and exclaimed: "Who is THAT guy?!"
Doug Baldwin took a three-day hiatus from practice during minicamp to rest and watch. His place is secure as the No.-1 wide receiver again for quarterback Russell Wilson. Some doubt Tyler Lockett, entering the last year of his rookie contract, is a worthy number two wide out after a 45-catch season with two touchdowns last season.
Lockett said Thursday he played at just 75 to 80 percent of full health last year following a broken leg in December 2016.
Here's an option as the No.-2 wide receiver, a six-time Pro Bowl one: Brandon Marshall. The Seahawks signed him to a low-risk, one-year deal around the veteran minimum to be what they lacked—and Carroll loves: the huge receiver, to replace Graham.
Marshall is 6 feet 5. Seattle has yet to see what you still may have left at age 34, and he says he knows the rest of the NFL thinks he's finished. He sat out OTAs and the minicamp recovering from toe and ankle surgeries since October, when his single season with the Giants ended early. Training camp and the preseason will be Marshall's chance to seize a prominent, career-reviving role behind, or perhaps even with, Baldwin.
"He’s got a solid six weeks He’ll be well.," Carroll said of Marshawll's late July into September. "We need to do a really good job as we re-introduce him back into our tempo and speed and all that, that we don’t overdo it early in the excitement to see what he can do and all.
"He brings a real savvy and experience that we’re anxious to see how it fits. It’s going to be another guy in the competition that brings some uniqueness to us. Very big-statured kid, different than some of the other guys. ...
"So we’ll see how that fits.”
DEFENSE
The starting base defense on this overhauled unit during minicamp: Branden Jackson and Marcus Smith at defensive end, Tom Johnson and Jarran Reed as defensive tackles, Bobby Wagner flanked by K.J. Wright on the weak side and Barkevious Mingo on the strong side as linebackers, Byron Maxwell at right cornerback, Shaquill Griffin at left cornerback, with Tedric Thompson the free safety and Bradley McDougald at strong safety.
That's seven new starters since the end of last season. An eighth player, Maxwell, switched positions from left side to right.
“As you can tell, it’s a different era," McDougald said. "Things are changing around here."
McDougald was the free safety with second-year man Delano Hill at strong safety on Wednesday. That's how the pairing was for most of OTAs the previous three weeks.
McDougald said he expects to be the strong safety for the opening game Sept. 9 at Denver, with all signs Chancellor will not play in 2018 because of his neck injury. That assumes Thomas returns by then from his hold out while wanting a new contract.
Carroll said Thursday the team will remain at work over this six-week break trying to break the impasse with their three-time All-Pro, who is entering the final year of his four-year, $40 million deal.
Justin Coleman had a great offseason as the returning nickel back; Carroll repeatedly praised him on the field during OTAs and minicamp. He will play for Mingo, or whoever wins the strongside linebacker job. Seattle has been in nickel defense about two-thirds of the time the last few seasons, with the fifth defensive back substituting for the strongside linebacker.
Jackson and Smith were at ends because Frank Clark was resting a sore hamstring and Dion Jordan is recovering from his third knee surgery in 13 months. Carroll said he expects Jordan will be ready for the start of training camp, though he will likely be limited.
As I wrote here Thursday, the Seahawks' biggest challenge in the preseason is to find a pass rush.
SPECIAL TEAMS
For the first time in years, and for punter the first time since 2008, there is a full competition for all three lead jobs in the kicking game.
The Seahawks gave 40-year-old kicker Sebastian Janikowski $600,000 guaranteed when they signed him in March after his 18 years with Oakland. That makes him the favorite over Jason Myers, whom Seattle signed in January months after Jacksonville cut him.
Jon Ryan and rookie fifth-round pick Michael Dickson, whom Seattle traded up to get, split the punting in minicamp. Dickson's booming, Australian Rules Football-style punts from his 10 years playing that in his native country—plus the fact Seattle can save $2 million against its salary cap by releasing Ryan—make the longest-tenured Seahawk an endangered member of the roster entering training camp.
While signs are the Seahawks favor Dickson, especially given what they invested in him, one factor is in Ryan's favor: Carroll has had Ryan be his holder for place kicks.
"That's an issue," Carroll said. "It is a concern. Mike has not done a lot of (holding, while punting for the University of Texas). ... That's just a part of this job, and Jon's great at it. He has a leg up in that."
Carroll said the competitions at kicker and punter will go into the four preseason games that begin Aug. 9.
"I don't want to go back and forth," Carroll said of alternating kickers and punters per chance. "We'll let them play the games, for the most part. Maybe by halfs, something like that. ... We'd like to see them get a good, equal shot to see what they can do."
Tyler Ott and Tanner Carew were the long snappers in minicamp, in that order.
Lockett retuns to be the kickoff and punt returner. But Penny did those jobs at San Diego Sate and will compete for them with Seattle this preseason.
Now, it's six weeks of players and coaches scattering during the quietest period of the NFL year, before the mostly seven-days-a-week grind begins July 25.
"I’m concerned about the six weeks coming up, that the guys do a really good job taking care of themselves, coming back stronger and faster," Carroll says, repeating what he says every year at this time; it was about this time last year that Malik McDowell got in the ATV accident that has derailed the Seahawks' top pick in 2017's career before it started. "They’re in good shape right now; we would be ready to go into camp and we’d be in good shape. This is a concern. I think all the coaches are probably concerned around the league, what happens during these six weeks. But our guys are going to compete to do a good job and take care of it, with really good leadership they’ll pull that off.
"Then we’ll come back and let it rip."
Comments