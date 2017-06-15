Seattle Seahawks offensive guard Germain Ifedi will be in the Mid-Columbia this weekend along with fellow offensive lineman George Fant as part of the Seahawks’ 12 Tour.
Seattle Seahawks offensive guard Germain Ifedi will be in the Mid-Columbia this weekend along with fellow offensive lineman George Fant as part of the Seahawks’ 12 Tour. Ted S. Warren AP
Seattle Seahawks offensive guard Germain Ifedi will be in the Mid-Columbia this weekend along with fellow offensive lineman George Fant as part of the Seahawks’ 12 Tour. Ted S. Warren AP

Seattle Seahawks

Fant, Ifedi headline Seahawks’ 12 Tour coming to area Friday-Sunday

By Kevin Anthony

kanthony@tricityherald.com

June 15, 2017 3:56 PM

The Seahawks’ 12 Tour will make a stop in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla this weekend, with offensive linemen George Fant and Germain Ifedi set to visit with the 12s in Southeast Washington.

On Friday, the 12 Tour will hit Sunset at Southridge (2901 Southridge Blvd. in Kennewick) at 6:30 p.m., with Blitz, the Sea Gals and the Blue Thunder drum line on hand.

At 8 p.m., the tour heads to John Dam Plaza in Richland for a 12 Flag Ceremony and family movie night.

Fant
Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman George Fant (right) and fellow lineman Germain Ifedi will be in the Mid-Columbia this weekend as part of the Seahawks’ 12 Tour.
Phelan M. Ebenhack AP

On Saturday, the tour heads to Walla Walla for a 12 Flag Ceremony and tailgate part at Walla Walla Veterans Home (private event). The players will be on hand from 3-4 p.m. at the Walla Walla Sweet Onion Festival.

On Sunday, Fant and Ifedi will take part in an NFL PLAY 60 Character Camp at Chiawana High School (9 a.m.-noon), with some 300 Hispanic youths age 9-13 participating.

The tour makes a final stop in Othello for another 12 Flag Ceremony at noon at Lions Park.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Seahawks legend Kenny Easley to be inducted into NFL's Hall of Fame

Seahawks legend Kenny Easley to be inducted into NFL's Hall of Fame 1:11

Seahawks legend Kenny Easley to be inducted into NFL's Hall of Fame
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll discusses Russell Wilson's ankle 2:43

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll discusses Russell Wilson's ankle
Seattle Seahawks defensive line coach visits hometown children's hospital in Georgia 2:21

Seattle Seahawks defensive line coach visits hometown children's hospital in Georgia

View More Video