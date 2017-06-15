Fant, Ifedi headline Seahawks’ 12 Tour coming to area Friday-Sunday

The Seahawks’ 12 Tour will make a stop in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla this weekend, with offensive linemen George Fant and Germain Ifedi set to visit with the 12s in Southeast Washington.
On Friday, the 12 Tour will hit Sunset at Southridge (2901 Southridge Blvd. in Kennewick) at 6:30 p.m., with Blitz, the Sea Gals and the Blue Thunder drum line on hand.
At 8 p.m., the tour heads to John Dam Plaza in Richland for a 12 Flag Ceremony and family movie night.
On Saturday, the tour heads to Walla Walla for a 12 Flag Ceremony and tailgate part at Walla Walla Veterans Home (private event). The players will be on hand from 3-4 p.m. at the Walla Walla Sweet Onion Festival.
On Sunday, Fant and Ifedi will take part in an NFL PLAY 60 Character Camp at Chiawana High School (9 a.m.-noon), with some 300 Hispanic youths age 9-13 participating.
The tour makes a final stop in Othello for another 12 Flag Ceremony at noon at Lions Park.
