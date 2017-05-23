Seahawks Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy dead at 48

Seahawks Hall of Fame defensive lineman and legend Cortez Kennedy died at the age of 48 on Tuesday, “unattended” with “nothing suspicious to report,” Orlando Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Wanda Miglio confirmed.
“We are conducting an investigation regarding his unattended passing,” Sgt. Miglio said.
Kennedy was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2012. He had 58 career sacks and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1992, the second Seahawk to win the award (Kenny Easley, 1994). That season he recorded 93 tackles, 14 sacks, five forced fumbles and had four fumble recoveries.
He played in 167 games for the Seahawks and started 153. He played in 116 consecutive games and set the team record with 100 starts in a row. He was named to the NFL All-Decade Team for the 1990s. Six years after he played his final game in 2000, Kennedy became the 10th Seahawk added to the team’s Ring of Honor.
Kennedy was the third-overall pick in the 1990 NFL draft and became one of the most disruptive — and popular —defensive players in the league. Despite double- and even triple-teams by opponents who still couldn’t block him, he was selected for eight Pro Bowls including a Seahawks record six in a row during his decade of dominance in Seattle.
In his 11 seasons, the Seahawks had only two winning season and one playoff game (a loss to Miami). But in 2013, Kennedy told The News Tribune that he never wanted to leave Seattle. "I like my comfort zone, " he said. "I had a great time and had some great teammates. . . . We fought hard out there."
Kennedy maintained a close relationship with the team after his retirement, regularly showing up during training camp and team headquarters. When the Seahawks won the Super Bowl 48, Kennedy watched from the press box.
“My heart hurts,” Seahawks offensive lineman Justin Britt tweeted. “We lost a truly great player but even better person.”
Kennedy was born in Wilson, a small Arkansas town, where he stood out on the football field despite a lacking worth ethic. The reputation followed him throughout his career. Former Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren said shortly after he arrived in Seatlte in 1999 that he and the coaches would say they wish he spent more time lifting weights. "But it became very apparent that he plays hard, gets very serious about the game on Sunday. You want guys just like him playing the game -- just like he plays it."
There simply aren't many guys like Kennedy, which might explain why he's fooled so many people over the years.
"I don't like people seeing me work, " Kennedy said. "I like working out when no one is around. I concentrate better."
Joe Nash, a former Seahawks teammate, was among those who never thought Kennedy worked as hard as he should have - until he discovered the secret workouts.
"He's a closet worker, and if you look at him you never see him working except on the field, " Nash said. "Part of it is he doesn't want to ruin his reputation. He likes looking big and heavy.
"But we'd all work out and leave and 'Tez would leave, too. Then he'd sneak back in and work out by himself. He's done that for years.
"Even at this level, he's a special athlete. You don't see one man dominate games the way he can, the way he has. He works, he just doesn't want you to see it. He loves football."
Down home, the family laughs at that. Kennedy always loved the game built around men his size. By the time he was a junior in high school, there simply weren't many his size.
"He was a big, happy baby, always wanting to know 'why' about everything, " stepfather Joe Harris said. "He about wore the varnish off our kitchen cabinets, getting up on there looking for food. About 11th, 12th grade, he focused on football and didn't have a lot of interest in anything else.
"I remember waking him up in the dark one morning, before I went to work. He was supposed to have mowed our little lawn and hadn't, and I told him to get up and start mowing. He said, 'It's dark! I can't mow in the dark!' And I told him, 'Son, you can't seem to mow in daylight, either, so I'm giving you a headstart'"
Harris laughs aloud at the memory. Talk to most anyone who knew Kennedy growing up - or most anyone who knows him now - and that laughter comes easily.
"He was a mischievous boy, still is, " said Ruby Harris, his mother. "I can't tell you how many people tell me what a lovable man he is. And you've never seen anything like it when he's with Courtney."
Courtney Kennedy is 4, the daughter of a failed marriage. She lives most of the year in Dallas with her mother, but spends quality time with her father in Arkansas and, occasionally, Seattle.
"She's changed my life, " Kennedy admits. "Taught me responsibility. I used to love hanging out with the boys. Now, I want to be there to tuck her in at night, be there when she first wakes up and says, 'Daddy.'"
Kennedy smiles about his parenting skills.[[TB]][[TB]]
"I'm strict, she's stubborn, " he said. "Picture big ol' me looking down at this little girl, and her saying 'I'm not scared of you!' She kills me."
"The thing about Cortez is how good a human being he is away from the field, " former coach Dennis Erickson said. "He was always one of my favorite players. I had him in college and with Seattle, and he's one of the best players I've ever seen.
"But my wife and kids, they loved him as a man."
And that is the quick portrait of Kennedy. A big man - 6-foot-3, 300 pounds on a light day. A kind, fun-loving giant, an image he happily caters to.
Nothing has ever been quite that simple.
As in any life, there have been tough choices to make for Kennedy - opportunities for him to rise or fall to challenges.
Most of his young life, well into college, he wanted to be a state trooper, not a defensive tackle.
"I loved the thought of staying up all night, riding through the country, " Kennedy said. "When I go back home, I ride with the troopers. I love those guys."
Back in high school, a growth spurt hit and catapulted him from normal size to something more - a 275-pound junior
"Once a week I'd have to go into his room because we'd be out of bowls and spoons and saucers, " Ruby Harris said. "I'd find them under his bed, in his closet, under his pillow. He didn't eat huge meals. He just ate all the time."
"I always had a big ego, " Kennedy said, winking. "It needed a big body."
And then his mother chop-blocked football.
"He was an up-and-down student who'd get all Bs when he tried, " Ruby Harris said. "But if he was playing football and getting Ds, it was like, 'So be it.'"
A junior high teacher, Ruby Harris would have none of that. She yanked Kennedy out of high school football and told him to get the grades up or there'd be no more football.
His reaction?
"He didn't argue, " she said. "He was raised not to argue."
Kennedy could have rebelled. More than a few teenagers have. He didn't. The grades came up. He went back to football as a senior.
When no college recruited him, Kennedy went to a Mississippi junior college, kept his grades decent, and after two years there was brought to the University of Miami by then-coach Jimmy Johnson.
"He was never in shape the year he played with Johnson, and Jimmy didn't think he could play, " said Erickson, who took over in Miami when Johnson jumped to the Dallas Cowboys. "When Jimmy was telling me about the players I was inheriting, he never even mentioned Cortez."
Kennedy admits he was happy to be playing at all in Miami, didn't mind rotating into the game with two or three other big men. Neither he nor his coaches seemed to think there was much more out there for him.
Erickson challenged him to get in football shape, win a job, see how good he could be. Kennedy lost weight, won a starting job and helped lead the school to a national title.
"The Sugar Bowl game that year, we went into halftime struggling, " Erickson said. "Cortez just took over in the second half. He dominated a national championship game. I'd never seen anything like it."
Kennedy was taken No. 3 in the NFL draft after that game.
"I went to a black school where there wasn't a football team, so I didn't become a fan until Cortez starting playing, " his mother said. "In high school, I knew he was good, but I didn't think he was that good. In junior college, he told me he was going to go to a big college. At Miami, he told me he was going to play in the NFL. I don't know that I ever believed him."
Kennedy laughs, a deep, happy sound.
"If I'd been anybody but me, I wouldn't have believed it, either, " he admits. "But I love surprising people - even my mom."
At Miami, he was befriended by former Hurricane Jerome Brown, already an NFL player. The two became close friends and then something more.
"They were like brothers, " said Annie Brown, Jerome's mother. "More like twins than brothers. They couldn't stand not talking to each other on the phone every day."
When Brown bought a BMW, Kennedy bought a matching one. When Brown bought a Corvette, Kennedy purchased its twin.
On June 25, 1992, Brown was killed when his Corvette slid out of control in Florida. Two hours earlier, Brown and Kennedy had been on the telephone, planning an off-season cruise.
Kennedy never drove his Corvette again, sold it quickly. The next season, he wore Brown's No. 99 instead of his own No. 96.
Nearly eight years later, the pain might have lessened, but Kennedy's memory hasn't changed.
"I never walk in a clubhouse without saying 'J.B.' first, " Kennedy said. "Before every game I play, I say 'J.B.'"
He will say it again today, before the first playoff game of his stellar NFL career. In the stands will be both his parents, and Brown's parents. It has been a long road from Wilson, Ark., but a road he has traveled too often to count.
When the season ends, after Kennedy's eighth Pro Bowl, he will go home again.
"I had to build an office for him here at work, because in the off-season every time I'd come in he was sitting in mine, " Harris said.
There will be a spring clinic in Wilson, for the high school kids. Kennedy has held one for eight years in a row now. The town has noticed - last year it renamed main street "Cortez Kennedy Avenue."
'Tez still hangs with the state troopers at night, happily riding shotgun and swapping stories.
And this summer, when Mike Smith starts getting his high school kids in shape, he won't have to look far for the next Cortez Kennedy. He'll see the old one, front and center.
"He's worked out with our kids the last couple of years and I'll tell you this, " Smith said. "He works harder now than he did in high school. A lot harder. Other than that, he hasn't changed. I've still never seen him angry. He still makes me laugh. He still hates to lift weights."
David Baker, president of the Hall of Fame, issued a statement Tuesday: “Cortez will be remembered not only for all his great achievements on the football field but how he handled himself off the field. He epitomized the many great values this game teaches which serves as inspiration to millions of fans. Although he left this earth far too soon, the Hall of Fame pledges to keep his legacy alive forever in Canton.”
By 11 a.m., Cortez Kennedy was trending on Twitter as fans and former players paid their respects.
Former Broncos quarterback John Elway said, “Really sad to lose a guy like Cortez Kennedy. A great personality, a great player & I enjoyed competing against him. Prayers to his family.”
This is a developing story that will be updated.
