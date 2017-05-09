Seahawks cut CB Perrish Cox, RBs Terrence Magee, George Farmer and 5 others

How does a veteran NFL starting cornerback get cut from the Seahawks that need a new starter there, not even four months after signing? Before appearing even in a minicamp, let alone a game?
When the team takes four younger, cheaper defensive backs with more futures among its first eight picks in the draft.
Perrish Cox was one of eight players the Seahawks released on Tuesday, when they also announced the signing of defensive end David Bass. The other seven waived by Seattle: tight end Chris Briggs, center Ross Burbank, defensive tackle Rodney Coe, running back George Farmer, receiver Jamel Johnson, kicker John Lunsford and running back Terrence Magee.
Cox, 30, signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract in January. He did that a week after starting right cornerback DeShawn Shead tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Seattle’s playoff loss at Atlanta.
Cox started 22 games the past two seasons for Tennessee before the Titans released him in November. He played in two games for the Seahawks in the 2013 season, then signed with San Francisco and played for the 49ers through 2014.
Shead isn’t likely to return until October, if then, following reconstructive surgery.
But since signing Cox, the Seahawks drafted Shaquill Griffin in the third round on April 28 with the intention of giving the former Central Florida cornerback an opportunity this preseason opposite Richard Sherman. Griffin’s chance begins on the field Friday when the Seahawks begin their rookie minicamp.
Magee was one of a whopping 19 Seahawks to carry the ball at least once in a game last season. Farmer was another.
Seattle added former 49ers runner Mike Davis off waivers Monday. That left the team with 11 running backs.
It only seems like teams can just add an unlimited amount of players during the offseason. In fact there’s a maximum roster size of 90 from the start of the offseason into August and training camp. Hence, Tuesday’s cuts.
The Seahawks have yet to announce their unsigned rookie free agents for this month, something they will do before those new players practice in Friday’s rookie minicamp.
