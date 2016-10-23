Stifling defense, missed chances lead to tie

Seattle’s Steven Hauschka and Arizona’s Chandler Catanzaro missed short field goals that would have won the game in overtime and the Seahawks and Cardinals settled for a 6-6 tie Sunday night.
Hauschka’s 27-yard field goal was wide left with seven seconds left after Catanzaro’s 24-yarder bounced off the left upright.
The last tie in the NFL came in 2014, when Carolina and Cincinnati tied 37-37.
The Cardinals (3-3-1) dominated the game statistically and looked to be in shape to win it after Carson Palmer’s 40-yard pass to J.J. Nelson set up Catanzaro’s short kick.
The Seahawks (4-1-1), stuffed throughout regulation by the Arizona defense, took over and Russell Wilson completed passes of 31 yards to Jermaine Kearse and 27 yards to Doug Baldwin to give Hauschka his short attempt.
Both kickers made field goals on their teams’ first possession of overtime.
Catanzaro, who kicked field goals of 46 and 45 yards, also had a 39-yard field goal blocked by a stunning play by Bobby Wagner.
Tanner McEvoy blocked a punt by Ryan Quigley with 4:44 remaining in the game, which put the Seahawks on the Cardinals side of the field for the first time.
After a holding penalty pushed Seattle back to the 32, Wilson hit McEvoy for a 10-yard completion on third-and-20 to get back in field goal range. Hauschka converted the 40-yarder to tie the game at 3-3 with 4 minutes remaining, which eventually pushed it to overtime.
