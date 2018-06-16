This football camp in the Tri-Cities had a Super Bowl flair

Aidan Villarreal looked right at home on the field, running the ball and evading defenders, all while a Super Bowl champion watched from the sidelines.
Philadelphia Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery was part of the staff that Steve Whitehead, owner of Elite Athletics Training, put together to run a football camp Saturday at the Southridge Sports Complex.
Whitehead, who has trained Jeffery for the better part of three years, got his friend to give up a weekend for the up-and-coming talent in the Tri-Cities.
"It's super cool, and at the same time it's extremely humbling," Whitehead said. "It's a great opportunity. Everybody's not deemed to be in the NFL or NBA. To see a professional that is an expert at what he does and how he does his business and goes about his daily routine, and how he lends his time to come all the way across the county to show these kids that anything is possible."
Jeffery and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in February for their first Super Bowl title.
"It's always a good time when I come out here," said Jeffery. "Just the experience of competing against one another and having fun. Not only Xs and Os, but having fun with one another and the opportunity to meet me. When I was younger, I never had the opportunity to meet someone like me, let alone who won a Super Bowl championship.
"The kids are the future, you have to have a lot of role models. We have to do a better job as adults just trying to head our kids in the right direction. Motivate them, do something positive, whatever they got going on in their lives."
Villarreal, who was part of Hermiston's state championship team last fall as a freshman, will play for Kamiakin this year after his family moved to the Tri-Cities. He plays running back and safety, and he wrestles.
"I learned a lot from the receiving drills and fundamentals," Villarreal said. "There's stuff I need to work on. Even though I'm not a wide receiver, it helped. It was a cool experience."
The camp featured a two-day session for older players, and a two-hour session Saturday morning for the little tykes.
"I like seeing the kids and all their enthusiasm," Jeffery said. "Ones that take it seriously and ones just having having fun. It's all about having fun.
"Maybe I can come back and they can tell me they are Super Bowl champions. Whatever they become in life, you never know. This is a great day. Just about learning and getting to understand the game better, more and more each day at camps like this."
Whitehead, who trains several local high school football players at his facility in Richland, said he wanted to offer a camp for kids to have fun and leave with a few tools to help their game.
"I want to open them up to what we do, what we have to offer," Whitehead said. "We are here for them to have fun and to be able to give back. It's not all about sports. We are here to help these young individuals become better citizens for their community and for this country. But we are here to have fun. At the end of the day we want them to leave with a great experience.
"You want to be a mentor for them that we had coming up. We all growing up had someone that was in our lives who pushed us and helped us succeed. If we can be anything close to that, then I am doing my job."
For Jeffery, it was a whirlwind trip. He's headed back home, where he will pick up his Super Bowl ring.
"It has been awesome," Jeffery said of the experience of winning a Super Bowl. "I don't think it will sink in until I get my ring. I'm hungry for more."
