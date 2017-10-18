Richland football narrows the gap in 4A state poll

The Richland High football team held steady at No. 3 in the Class 4A state poll released Wednesday, but made up some ground on No. 2.
The Bombers (7-0) rolled to a 39-6 win at Walla Walla last week. They finished this week’s poll with 101 points, just four points behind No. 2 Woodinville (7-0). Both teams are well back of No. 1 Camas (7-0), which scored 10 of 12 first-place votes. The other two went to Woodinville and Richland.
Chiawana (6-1) moved up a spot to No. 5 coming off an 84-0 rout of Pasco in the Gravel Pit Bowl. The Riverhawks (4-1 Mid-Columbia Conference) and Bombers (5-0 MCC) face off Friday at Fran Rish Stadium. All kickoffs are at 7 p.m.
Kamiakin (6-1) and Bellevue (6-1) swapped spots in the 3A poll, with the Braves dropping a spot to No. 5 despite a 35-12 win over rival Kennewick.
Voters may have taken into account the teams’ common opponent: Bellevue lost to Richland 24-21 in Week 1; Kamiakin fell 33-0 to the Bombers two weeks ago.
The Braves (4-1 MCC) play at Walla Walla (2-5, 2-3) on Friday.
Royal (7-0) is still top dog in 1A, the Knights’ position reaffirmed by a tough 24-21 win over Connell (6-1). The Eagles’ first loss moved them down a spot to No. 3 as Meridian (7-0) moved up.
Connell hosts College Place on Friday, while Royal travels to Columbia-Burbank.
Tri-Cities Prep (6-1) popped into the 2B top 10 at No. 9 after being left out by a single point last week. The Jaguars are coming off a 26-7 win over DeSales in the Holy Bowl, with QB Kobe Singleton racking up 149 yards and two TDs on the ground.
They play at Mabton on Friday.
Washington Football Prep Poll
WASHINGTON POLL
Class 4A
1. Camas (10)
7-0
118
2. Woodinville (1)
7-0
105
3. Richland (1)
7-0
101
4. Monroe
7-0
79
5. Chiawana
6-1
73
6. Graham-Kapowsin
6-1
44
7. Union
6-1
41
8. Puyallup
6-1
33
9. Central Valley
6-1
22
10. Gonzaga Prep
5-2
17
Others receiving 6 or more points: Lake Stevens 9. Skyline 7.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (12)
7-0
120
2. Ferndale
7-0
92
3. O’Dea
6-1
89
4. Bellevue
6-1
80
5. Kamiakin
6-1
77
6. Timberline
7-0
62
7. Lincoln
6-1
60
8. Edmonds-Woodway
6-1
31
9. Oak Harbor
6-1
26
10. Ballard
5-2
8
Others receiving 6 or more points: Mt. Spokane 7.
Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (12)
6-1
129
2. Hockinson
7-0
103
3. Tumwater (1)
5-2
101
4. West Valley (Spokane)
7-0
93
5. Fife
7-0
75
6. North Kitsap
7-0
65
7. Liberty (Issaquah)
6-1
60
8. Selah
6-0
38
9. W. F. West
6-1
27
10. Lakewood
6-1
15
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1A
1. Royal (11)
7-0
119
2. Meridian (1)
7-0
96
3. Connell
6-1
91
4. Montesano
7-0
85
5. Colville
6-1
72
6. Cascade Christian
6-1
54
7. Okanogan
6-0
43
8. Zillah
6-1
40
9. Mount Baker
5-2
24
10. LaCenter
4-2
14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Granger 12.
Class 2B
1. Kalama (10)
7-0
109
2. Liberty (Spangle) (1)
7-0
88
3. Napavine
6-1
83
4. Adna
6-1
69
5. Rainier
6-1
45
6. Davenport
6-1
40
7. Manson
7-0
38
8. Pe Ell Willapa Valley
5-2
33
9. Tri-Cities Prep
6-1
21
10. Concrete
4-2
12
Others receiving 6 or more points: Toledo 10. Asotin 7.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (7)
6-0
88
2. Sunnyside Christian (2)
7-0
73
3. Almira Coulee-Hartline
6-1
64
4. Cusick
6-1
52
5. Lummi
6-2
32
Others receiving 6 or more points: Quilcene 8. Tulalip Heritage 7.
