DJ keeps the Rams loose at practice

2:43 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll discusses Russell Wilson's ankle Pause

2:21 Seattle Seahawks defensive line coach visits hometown children's hospital in Georgia

1:12 Ricardo Lockette talks about retiring from Seahawks, NFL

2:08 Seahawks' top pick Germain Ifedi is happy

1:12 Richland Kennel Club Dog Show

1:51 Cavalcade of Bands

1:32 Officials release El Cajon police-shooting video

1:17 Cascade Natural Gas workers race for United Way

0:07 Surveillance cameras capture theft from vehicle suspect at Corwin Ford in Pasco

2:25 How one store owner won the N.C. lottery 36 times