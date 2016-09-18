Huskies QB Jake Browning discusses 41-3 win over Portland State

University of Washington Huskies quarterback Jake Browning discusses the 41-3 win over Portland State. Browning was 12 for 19 passing for 163 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Art Uncorked! brings cork artist to the Tri-Cities

"I've never seen anything like this before and I think it's making history to see corks from our local wineries to incorporated in a mural like this" said Shae Frichette, one of the organizers of Art Uncorked!, as she watched artist Scott Gundersen work on his mural of Washington wine pioneer Chas Nagel at the Richland Farmers Market. All are welcome to watch Scott continue the mural, which will call the Ste. Michelle Wine Estates WSU Wine Science Center home. The event continues this evening at Gesa Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick from 6-8 and from 10-5 tomorrow.

What is the Clean Air Rule 2016?

The Washington Department of Ecology has a plan to help reduce carbon pollution. Reducing carbon pollution helps slow climate change. This video explains how capping and reducing these emissionscan protect our air, water supplies, and food for future generations.

All Senior Picnic 2016 held at TRAC in Pasco

Vince Guerrero, City of Pasco recreation specialist, tells about the All Senior Picnic held this year at the TRAC Center in Pasco. About 800 people, including volunteers and staff, attended the annual event to honor local senior citizens.

Graphic content: 'She’s a Pistol' gunfight in Kansas unfolds on video

Editor's note: This video contains graphic content. Video that captured the fatal shooting inside a Shawnee gun store last year was played publicly for the first time Monday as one of the men charged in the case sought to show he acted in self-defense. This pool video was shown during a hearing in Johnson County District Court. Video contains no audio.

CBC pioneers campus living for community college students

Columbia Basin College and a private developer broke ground on one of Washington state’s few community college student housing project on Wednesday. Designed by a CBC graduate, the low-frills “dormitory” will blend affordability with views of the 10th fairway of Sun Willows Golf Course.

