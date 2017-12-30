Basketball

NWAC hoops: Hazeltine wins 400th game with Walla Walla

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

December 30, 2017 05:22 PM

The Walla Walla Community College Women’s basketball team delivered coach Bobbi Hazeltine her 400th career win with the team on Saturday in an 82-80 road victory over Chemeketa in nonconference play.

Teresa Acock led WWCC with 22 points and made a pair of free throws near the end of regulation that eventually clinched the victory. Jade Skidmore scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter to help pace the Warriors.

Sporting the conference’s best nonleague record of 12-1, WWCC begins East region play Wednesday at home against Spokane.

CBC WOMEN 75, LANE 68: Sharlei Graham-Bernisto hit five treys for 21 points to help the Hawks steadily pull away for their seventh straight victory in nonleague action at Chemeketa.

Alexis Castro added 16 points and five assists for CBC (9-4), and Sara Ramirez came off the bench to score 16 points as well.

EDMONDS MEN 85, WALLA WALLA 50: Landon Radliff (Richland) had a team-high 13 points, but a cold shooting night (20 percent from the field, 5 percent from 3-point range) did the Warriors in at the Clackamas Holiday Invite.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

