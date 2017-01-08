At peace with game and career, Derrick Rose still wears Chicago on sleeve

0:47 GNC Robbery Pause

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

2:11 Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

0:18 Plowing snow in a Boise parking lot with a table

1:35 'La La Land' film trailer