Ira Winderman: For Heat to make East playoffs, who doesn't?

Last week this space admittedly was a bit about the glass half empty, with reasoning why the timing for dipping into the lottery could pay dividends for the Miami Heat.
This week, we turn to the glass half full, at least from a Heat perspective, to assess the playoff possibilities.
Unlike last season, when anything other than what eventually proved to be a No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference might have felt like coming up short, the expectations are significantly more modest, with Dwyane Wade and gone and Chris Bosh out of the picture.
So, as always, we start with the most basic of premises for a team looking to get into the postseason: Which seven teams in the 15-team Eastern Conference won't make it?
The initial math is relatively simple.
Philadelphia 76ers: While there is enough young talent in place to preclude the necessity of another high lottery finish, the potential season-ending leg injury to Ben Simmons was a chilling setback.
Jerryd Bayless' early-season absence won't help, either. And even with the arrival of Dario Saric, the debut of Joel Embiid and acquisition of Gerald Henderson, there is not enough NBA-level scoring on the wing.
Brooklyn Nets: An argument could be made there is even less NBA-level talent on this roster than what the 76ers offer, which is perhaps why that $50 million offer sheet was extended to Tyler Johnson.
It is one thing when Brook Lopez is the top talent on your roster, another when Jeremy Lin is second best. Bojan Bogdanovic. Randy Foye. Trevor Booker. Luis Scola. Greivis Vasquez. How does this even happen?
(So two down, five more East non-playoff qualifiers to determine in order to create a playoff slot for the Heat.)
Beyond those first two, the lottery guarantees become a bit more shaky. To that end, we offer up two more teams in tenuous shape.
Orlando Magic: While the Magic made a net gain with the addition of Serge Ibaka, the question becomes whether his impending free agency becomes his priority, considering Ibaka's arrival came at the cost of Victor Oladipo and the Magic's 2016 first-round pick.
Otherwise, what Orlando is building around is loaded with question marks, from the ability of Evan Fournier to take another step forward, the question of whether there is anything actually there with Mario Hezonja and Elfrid Payton, to if Bismack Biyombo and Jeff Green can provide needed support.
Milwaukee Bucks: This is as much an injury issue as the inability to climb back onto the playoff race.
The loss of Khris Middleton for up to six months with his hamstring issue leaves the Bucks scrambling, likely for more than what Tony Snell, Michael Beasley, Matthew Dellavedova and Mirza Teletovic can offer.
Gianni Antetokounmpo, Jabari Parker and even Thon Maker have upside, just perhaps not for this moment.
(So that's four down, with three more East non-playoff qualifiers needed to determine if the Heat are to play on after the end of the regular season.)
That leaves two others who might not make it the postseason, each with arguably as strong an argument for the postseason as the Heat.
Charlotte Hornets: The goal wasn't necessarily addition by subtraction, but the losses of Jeremy Lin, Courtney Lee and Al Jefferson change the face of the franchise. Yes, the addition of Roy Hibbert and mostly the return of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist change the equation, but the pressure on in Nicolas Batum at an even greater level.
Free agency forced the Hornets to make difficult choices in what came off as a no-win summer.
Detroit Pistons: The Pistons took a significant step forward last season with Andre Drummond in a contract year and Reggie Jackson able to play 79 games. Now the dynamic changes.
It is one thing to make a 12-game jump in the standings and into the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons, it is another thing to back it up. Stan Van Gundy's teams continued the rise in Miami and Orlando. Now the challenge is Detroit's.
(That makes six who could miss out on the playoffs, with one more required for the Heat to advance.)
Washington Wizards: A tough call here, and this certainly could be a last-team-out spot where the Heat could land, or the New York Knicks (the injury histories of Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah), or the Chicago Bulls (is there an outside shooter in the house?). But if John Wall-Bradley Beal doesn't work, then the Wizards won't work.
The point being that an argument could be made that seven teams not named the Heat will miss the postseason in the East, a conference with few sure-thing playoff teams beyond the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics., which is all it will take for the Heat to play beyond April 12.
