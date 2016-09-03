Dust Devils’ struggles continue, shut out by Canadians

Nash Knight drove in four runs on two hits and the Vancouver Canadians rolled over the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-0 Saturday night at Gesa Stadium in their series opener.
The struggles continued for the Dust Devils (32-42 overall, 13-24 second half), who were just swept by the Eugene Emeralds in a five-game set.
Tri-City reliever Nick Monroe entered the game in the seventh, with the Dust Devils trailing 3-0, and walked the first two batters he faced, then gave up an RBI double to Juan Tejada and a two-run single to Knight to blow the game wide open.
The Canadians (29-43, 14-21) hit four doubles and went 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Tri-City pitchers issued 10 walks.
The Dust Devils and Canadians will play the middle game of their series at 7:15 p.m. Sunday. The season ends for both teams at the conclusion of this series.
Vancouver Canadians 8, Dust Devils 0
Vancouver ab
r
h
bi
Tri-City ab
r
h
bi
Orozco cf
6
1
2
0
Easley 2b
4
0
0
0
Lizardo 3b
2
3
1
1
Reed cf
4
0
0
0
J.Andersn lf
2
1
0
0
Tatis ss
4
0
1
0
Ju.Tejada rf
3
1
1
1
Young 1b
3
0
0
0
Knight dh
4
1
2
4
White 3b
3
0
0
0
Gudino ss
4
1
1
0
Asuncion rf
4
0
0
0
C.Wllms 1b
3
0
1
2
Redman c
2
0
0
0
Ja.Hrnndz c
5
0
1
0
DeLeon lf
3
0
2
0
Barreto 2b
5
0
2
0
Moore dh
2
0
1
0
Totals 34
8
11
8
Totals 29
0
0
0
Vancouver
200
100
410
—
8
Tri-City
000
000
000
—
0
DP—Vancouver 2, Tri-City 1. LOB—Vancouver, Tri-City 8. 2B—Lizardo (15), Ju. Tejada (5), Ja. Hernandez (10). 3B—Tatis (2). SF—C.Williams.
Vancouver
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Murphy
4 1/3
3
0
0
4
3
Glaude W,2-1
2 2/3
1
0
0
1
5
Jackson
1
0
0
0
0
3
Hartman
1
0
0
0
0
0
Tri-City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Headean L,4-5
5
6
3
3
5
7
J.Garcia
1
1
0
0
1
1
Monroe
0
2
4
4
2
0
Erb
1 2/3
2
1
1
2
1
DiSabatino
1 1/3
0
0
0
0
1
Monroe pitched to 4 batters in the 7th. WP—Erb. HBP—by Erb (Gudino). Umpires—Home, Tanner Moore; First, Darius Ghani. T—3:01. A—3,119.
