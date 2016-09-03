Tri-City Dust Devils

September 3, 2016 10:43 PM

Dust Devils’ struggles continue, shut out by Canadians

Tri-City Herald

Nash Knight drove in four runs on two hits and the Vancouver Canadians rolled over the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-0 Saturday night at Gesa Stadium in their series opener.

The struggles continued for the Dust Devils (32-42 overall, 13-24 second half), who were just swept by the Eugene Emeralds in a five-game set.

Tri-City reliever Nick Monroe entered the game in the seventh, with the Dust Devils trailing 3-0, and walked the first two batters he faced, then gave up an RBI double to Juan Tejada and a two-run single to Knight to blow the game wide open.

The Canadians (29-43, 14-21) hit four doubles and went 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Tri-City pitchers issued 10 walks.

The Dust Devils and Canadians will play the middle game of their series at 7:15 p.m. Sunday. The season ends for both teams at the conclusion of this series.

Vancouver Canadians 8, Dust Devils 0

Vancouver ab

r

h

bi

Tri-City ab

r

h

bi

Orozco cf

6

1

2

0

Easley 2b

4

0

0

0

Lizardo 3b

2

3

1

1

Reed cf

4

0

0

0

J.Andersn lf

2

1

0

0

Tatis ss

4

0

1

0

Ju.Tejada rf

3

1

1

1

Young 1b

3

0

0

0

Knight dh

4

1

2

4

White 3b

3

0

0

0

Gudino ss

4

1

1

0

Asuncion rf

4

0

0

0

C.Wllms 1b

3

0

1

2

Redman c

2

0

0

0

Ja.Hrnndz c

5

0

1

0

DeLeon lf

3

0

2

0

Barreto 2b

5

0

2

0

Moore dh

2

0

1

0

Totals 34

8

11

8

Totals 29

0

0

0

Vancouver

200

100

410

8

Tri-City

000

000

000

0

DP—Vancouver 2, Tri-City 1. LOB—Vancouver, Tri-City 8. 2B—Lizardo (15), Ju. Tejada (5), Ja. Hernandez (10). 3B—Tatis (2). SF—C.Williams.

Vancouver

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Murphy

4 1/3

3

0

0

4

3

Glaude W,2-1

2 2/3

1

0

0

1

5

Jackson

1

0

0

0

0

3

Hartman

1

0

0

0

0

0

Tri-City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Headean L,4-5

5

6

3

3

5

7

J.Garcia

1

1

0

0

1

1

Monroe

0

2

4

4

2

0

Erb

1 2/3

2

1

1

2

1

DiSabatino

1 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

<extra_leading>

Monroe pitched to 4 batters in the 7th. WP—Erb. HBP—by Erb (Gudino). Umpires—Home, Tanner Moore; First, Darius Ghani. T—3:01. A—3,119.

Related content

Tri-City Dust Devils

Comments

Videos

Age just a number for Kennewick agility trainer

View more video

Sports Videos