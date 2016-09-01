Silverio, Emeralds shut out Dust Devils

Pedro Silverio gave up just one hit in his five-inning start Monday to lead the Eugene Emeralds to a 4-0 victory over the Tri-City Dust Devils Thursday in Eugene.
The Emeralds (53-19 overall, 25-9 second half) will attempt to pick up the five-game series sweep over the Dust Devils (32-40, 13-21) at 7:05 p.m. Friday.
Jose Paniagua opened the scoring in the second for Eugene with a sacrifice fly to deep center that plated Trent Giambrone and Tyler Payne. Yeiler Peguero drove in Robert Garcia on a bunt base hit in the third, then Giambrone scored again on a wild pitch by Adrian De Horta (2-2) in the fourth.
The Dust Devils didn’t get a runner past first base until Hudson Potts hit a two-out triple in the ninth. Eugene pitcher Michael Rucker then fanned G.K. Young to strike out the side and complete the shutout.
Eugene Emeralds 4, Dust Devils 0
Tri-City ab
r
h
bi
Eugene ab
r
h
bi
Easley 2b
4
0
0
0
Wilson cf
4
0
1
0
Moore lf
4
0
0
0
Peguero ss
3
0
1
1
Potts ss
4
0
1
0
Pieters lf
4
0
0
0
Young 1b
4
0
1
0
Galindo 3b
3
0
1
0
Overstreet c
3
0
0
0
Gmbrone 2b
2
2
0
0
White 3b
3
0
0
0
Payne c
2
1
1
0
Asnuncion rf
2
0
0
0
Pnigua 1b
3
0
0
2
Redman dh
3
0
1
0
Tidabck dh
3
0
0
0
Magee cf
3
0
0
0
R.Garcia rf
4
1
2
0
Totals 30
0
3
0
Totals 28
4
6
3
Tri-City
000
000
000
—
0
Eugene
021
100
00x
—
4
E—Overstreet (6), Di. Lopez (3), Peguero (10). DP—Eugene 1. LOB—Tri-City 4, Eugene 8. 3B—Potts (1). SF—Paniagua. SB—Peguero (6). CS—Wilson (8).
Tri-City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
De Horta L,2-2
4
4
4
3
2
5
Foriest
2
0
0
0
2
2
Di. Lopez
2
2
0
0
1
2
Eugene
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Silverio W,3-2
5
1
0
0
1
7
Mekkes
2
0
0
0
0
2
Rucker
2
2
0
0
0
5
WP—De Horta, Foriest, Di. Lopez. HBP—by Foriest (Peguero), by Di. Lopez (Tidaback). Umpires—Home, Tanner Moore; First, Darius Ghani. T—2:31. A—3,147.
