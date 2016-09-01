Tri-City Dust Devils

September 1, 2016 10:17 PM

Silverio, Emeralds shut out Dust Devils

Tri-City Herald

Pedro Silverio gave up just one hit in his five-inning start Monday to lead the Eugene Emeralds to a 4-0 victory over the Tri-City Dust Devils Thursday in Eugene.

The Emeralds (53-19 overall, 25-9 second half) will attempt to pick up the five-game series sweep over the Dust Devils (32-40, 13-21) at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Jose Paniagua opened the scoring in the second for Eugene with a sacrifice fly to deep center that plated Trent Giambrone and Tyler Payne. Yeiler Peguero drove in Robert Garcia on a bunt base hit in the third, then Giambrone scored again on a wild pitch by Adrian De Horta (2-2) in the fourth.

The Dust Devils didn’t get a runner past first base until Hudson Potts hit a two-out triple in the ninth. Eugene pitcher Michael Rucker then fanned G.K. Young to strike out the side and complete the shutout.

Eugene Emeralds 4, Dust Devils 0

Tri-City ab

r

h

bi

Eugene ab

r

h

bi

Easley 2b

4

0

0

0

Wilson cf

4

0

1

0

Moore lf

4

0

0

0

Peguero ss

3

0

1

1

Potts ss

4

0

1

0

Pieters lf

4

0

0

0

Young 1b

4

0

1

0

Galindo 3b

3

0

1

0

Overstreet c

3

0

0

0

Gmbrone 2b

2

2

0

0

White 3b

3

0

0

0

Payne c

2

1

1

0

Asnuncion rf

2

0

0

0

Pnigua 1b

3

0

0

2

Redman dh

3

0

1

0

Tidabck dh

3

0

0

0

Magee cf

3

0

0

0

R.Garcia rf

4

1

2

0

Totals 30

0

3

0

Totals 28

4

6

3

Tri-City

000

000

000

0

Eugene

021

100

00x

4

E—Overstreet (6), Di. Lopez (3), Peguero (10). DP—Eugene 1. LOB—Tri-City 4, Eugene 8. 3B—Potts (1). SF—Paniagua. SB—Peguero (6). CS—Wilson (8).

Tri-City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

De Horta L,2-2

4

4

4

3

2

5

Foriest

2

0

0

0

2

2

Di. Lopez

2

2

0

0

1

2

Eugene

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Silverio W,3-2

5

1

0

0

1

7

Mekkes

2

0

0

0

0

2

Rucker

2

2

0

0

0

5

WP—De Horta, Foriest, Di. Lopez. HBP—by Foriest (Peguero), by Di. Lopez (Tidaback). Umpires—Home, Tanner Moore; First, Darius Ghani. T—2:31. A—3,147.

