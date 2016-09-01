Tri-City Dust Devils

September 1, 2016 5:32 PM

Eugene Emeralds outlast Tri-City Dust Devils in 12-inning marathon

The Tri-City Dust Devils lost their longest game of the year Wednesday night, falling 3-2 to the host Eugene Emeralds in 12 innings. Jose Gonzalez came home on Yeiler Peguero’s sacrifice fly to right in the bottom of the 12th, giving the Emeralds the win.

Jose Gonzalez, who singled off Tri-City’s Ben Sheckler to start the bottom of the 12th, moved to second on a groundout and reached third on a passed ball. He came home on Yeiler Peguero’s sacrifice fly to right, giving the Emeralds (52-19, 24-9 second half) the win.

Sheckler (0-1) took the loss for the Dust Devils (32-39, 13-20), who erased a 2-0 deficit in the ninth. Kyle Overstreet scored on a wild pitch, and Boomer White came home on a fielder’s choice to tie the score.

Tyler Moore went 3-for-6 to lead the Dust Devils at the plate.

The teams played the fourth game of their five-game series Thursday night. Eugene won the first three games of the Northwest League set.

EMERALDS 3, DUST DEVILS 2 (12)

Tri-City ab

r

h

bi

Eugene ab

r

h

bi

Moore rf

6

0

3

0

D.Wilson cf

5

1

1

0

Reed cf

6

0

0

0

Peguero 2b

4

0

2

1

Potts ss

4

0

0

0

Pieters 1b

4

1

1

0

Young dh

5

0

0

0

Galindo 3b

3

0

1

0

Ovrstrt 2b

5

1

1

0

Mstrobni c

3

0

1

1

White 3b

3

1

0

0

Short ss

5

0

0

0

Redman 1b

3

0

2

0

Payne dh

2

0

1

0

Magee lf

4

0

0

1

1-Fstr pr-dh

0

0

0

0

DLCruz c

4

0

0

0

a-Pnga ph

2

0

0

0

Mitchell lf

4

0

0

0

Gonzalez rf

5

1

2

0

Totals 40

2

6

1

Totals 37

3

9

2

Tri-City

000

000

002

000

2

Eugene

200

000

000

001

3

a-Struck out for Foster. 1-Ran for Payne in the 7th. E—Redman (4), Peguero (9). PB—De La Cruz (1). DP—Tri-City 1, Eugene 2. LOB—Tri-City 9, Eugene 9. SAC—Peguero, Mitchell, Wilson. SF—Mastrobuoni, Peguero. SB—Wilson (20), Pieters (20), Foster (2). CS—Moore (1), Peguero (5).

Tri-City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Sanchez

5

5

2

2

2

6

DiSabatino

1

0

0

0

1

1

Seidenberger

2

1

0

0

1

3

Ruiz

1 2/3

2

0

0

1

2

Sheckler L,0-1

2

1

1

0

0

3

Eugene

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Rondon

5

3

0

0

3

7

Huberman H,2

2

0

0

0

3

3

Diaz BS,1

2

1

2

0

1

0

Hockin

2

2

0

0

0

3

Carter W,3-0

1

0

0

0

0

2

WP—Sanchez, DiSabatino, Diaz, Hockin. Umpires—Home, Darius Ghani; First, Tanner Moore. T—4:12. A—2,513.

