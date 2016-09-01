Eugene Emeralds outlast Tri-City Dust Devils in 12-inning marathon

The Tri-City Dust Devils lost their longest game of the year Wednesday night, falling 3-2 to the host Eugene Emeralds in 12 innings.
Jose Gonzalez, who singled off Tri-City’s Ben Sheckler to start the bottom of the 12th, moved to second on a groundout and reached third on a passed ball. He came home on Yeiler Peguero’s sacrifice fly to right, giving the Emeralds (52-19, 24-9 second half) the win.
Sheckler (0-1) took the loss for the Dust Devils (32-39, 13-20), who erased a 2-0 deficit in the ninth. Kyle Overstreet scored on a wild pitch, and Boomer White came home on a fielder’s choice to tie the score.
Tyler Moore went 3-for-6 to lead the Dust Devils at the plate.
The teams played the fourth game of their five-game series Thursday night. Eugene won the first three games of the Northwest League set.
EMERALDS 3, DUST DEVILS 2 (12)
Tri-City ab
r
h
bi
Eugene ab
r
h
bi
Moore rf
6
0
3
0
D.Wilson cf
5
1
1
0
Reed cf
6
0
0
0
Peguero 2b
4
0
2
1
Potts ss
4
0
0
0
Pieters 1b
4
1
1
0
Young dh
5
0
0
0
Galindo 3b
3
0
1
0
Ovrstrt 2b
5
1
1
0
Mstrobni c
3
0
1
1
White 3b
3
1
0
0
Short ss
5
0
0
0
Redman 1b
3
0
2
0
Payne dh
2
0
1
0
Magee lf
4
0
0
1
1-Fstr pr-dh
0
0
0
0
DLCruz c
4
0
0
0
a-Pnga ph
2
0
0
0
Mitchell lf
4
0
0
0
Gonzalez rf
5
1
2
0
Totals 40
2
6
1
Totals 37
3
9
2
Tri-City
000
000
002
000
—
2
Eugene
200
000
000
001
—
3
a-Struck out for Foster. 1-Ran for Payne in the 7th. E—Redman (4), Peguero (9). PB—De La Cruz (1). DP—Tri-City 1, Eugene 2. LOB—Tri-City 9, Eugene 9. SAC—Peguero, Mitchell, Wilson. SF—Mastrobuoni, Peguero. SB—Wilson (20), Pieters (20), Foster (2). CS—Moore (1), Peguero (5).
Tri-City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Sanchez
5
5
2
2
2
6
DiSabatino
1
0
0
0
1
1
Seidenberger
2
1
0
0
1
3
Ruiz
1 2/3
2
0
0
1
2
Sheckler L,0-1
2
1
1
0
0
3
Eugene
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Rondon
5
3
0
0
3
7
Huberman H,2
2
0
0
0
3
3
Diaz BS,1
2
1
2
0
1
0
Hockin
2
2
0
0
0
3
Carter W,3-0
1
0
0
0
0
2
WP—Sanchez, DiSabatino, Diaz, Hockin. Umpires—Home, Darius Ghani; First, Tanner Moore. T—4:12. A—2,513.
