Tri-City Dust Devils

August 31, 2016 6:49 PM

Dust Devils rally comes too late in 7-5 loss Tuesday

Tri-City Herald

The Tri-City Dust Devils put their rally caps on a little too late Tuesday in a 7-5 loss at Eugene.

Tri-City hung four runs on the board in the seventh inning, with G.K. Young’s RBI double the big poke in a six-hit frame. Unfortunately for the Dust Devils, they were still two runs short of tying it up, and that’s where they finished.

The Emeralds got a pair of two-run hits from Kevonte Mitchell and Yeiler Peguero in the sixth to go up 7-1.

That proved just enough cushion for a Eugene bullpen that nearly blew a marvelous start from Dylan Cease (2-0), who threw five innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts.

Tri-City starter Hansel Rodriguez (0-2) struggled through three innings, giving up five hits and three runs.

Emeralds 7, Dust Devils 5

Tri-City ab

r

h

bi

Eugene ab

r

h

bi

Easley 2b

5

1

1

0

Wilson cf

5

0

0

0

Reed cf

5

0

1

1

Pegurero 2b

3

0

1

2

Potts ss

3

1

1

1

Pieters 1b

5

0

1

0

Young 1b

4

0

1

1

Galindo 3b

3

1

1

0

Tatis pr

0

0

0

0

Gmbrone dh

3

2

1

1

Ovrstrt 3b

5

0

3

1

Short ss

3

2

1

0

DelCastllo c

4

0

0

0

Mstrbni c

3

1

0

1

DeLeon dh

3

2

2

0

Mitchell lf

4

1

3

3

Moore rf

3

1

1

0

Garcia rf

2

0

0

0

Magee lf

4

0

0

0

Gonzlz ph-rf

1

0

0

0

Totals 36

5

10

4

Totals 32

7

8

7

Tri-City

000

010

400

5

Eugene

030

004

00x

7

E—Magee (3), Short (9). LOB—Tri-City 9, Eugene 8. 2B—DeLeon (1), Young (8), Galindo (18), Mitchell (12). SB—Short (9). CSDeLeon (1).

Tri-City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Rodriguez L,0-2

3

5

3

3

0

1

Perez

2

0

0

0

1

2

Garcia

 1/3

1

4

4

4

1

Erb

2 2/3

2

0

0

2

0

Eugene

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Cease W,2-0

5

2

1

0

4

8

Robinson H,1

1 2/3

7

4

4

0

1

Peitzmeier S,2

2 1/3

1

0

0

1

2

T—3:33. A—41,447 (41,915).

Related content

Tri-City Dust Devils

Comments

Videos

Sea turtles hatch on South Carolina beach

View more video

Sports Videos