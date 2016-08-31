Dust Devils rally comes too late in 7-5 loss Tuesday

The Tri-City Dust Devils put their rally caps on a little too late Tuesday in a 7-5 loss at Eugene.
Tri-City hung four runs on the board in the seventh inning, with G.K. Young’s RBI double the big poke in a six-hit frame. Unfortunately for the Dust Devils, they were still two runs short of tying it up, and that’s where they finished.
The Emeralds got a pair of two-run hits from Kevonte Mitchell and Yeiler Peguero in the sixth to go up 7-1.
That proved just enough cushion for a Eugene bullpen that nearly blew a marvelous start from Dylan Cease (2-0), who threw five innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts.
Tri-City starter Hansel Rodriguez (0-2) struggled through three innings, giving up five hits and three runs.
Emeralds 7, Dust Devils 5
Tri-City ab
r
h
bi
Eugene ab
r
h
bi
Easley 2b
5
1
1
0
Wilson cf
5
0
0
0
Reed cf
5
0
1
1
Pegurero 2b
3
0
1
2
Potts ss
3
1
1
1
Pieters 1b
5
0
1
0
Young 1b
4
0
1
1
Galindo 3b
3
1
1
0
Tatis pr
0
0
0
0
Gmbrone dh
3
2
1
1
Ovrstrt 3b
5
0
3
1
Short ss
3
2
1
0
DelCastllo c
4
0
0
0
Mstrbni c
3
1
0
1
DeLeon dh
3
2
2
0
Mitchell lf
4
1
3
3
Moore rf
3
1
1
0
Garcia rf
2
0
0
0
Magee lf
4
0
0
0
Gonzlz ph-rf
1
0
0
0
Totals 36
5
10
4
Totals 32
7
8
7
Tri-City
000
010
400
—
5
Eugene
030
004
00x
—
7
E—Magee (3), Short (9). LOB—Tri-City 9, Eugene 8. 2B—DeLeon (1), Young (8), Galindo (18), Mitchell (12). SB—Short (9). CS—DeLeon (1).
Tri-City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Rodriguez L,0-2
3
5
3
3
0
1
Perez
2
0
0
0
1
2
Garcia
1/3
1
4
4
4
1
Erb
2 2/3
2
0
0
2
0
Eugene
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Cease W,2-0
5
2
1
0
4
8
Robinson H,1
1 2/3
7
4
4
0
1
Peitzmeier S,2
2 1/3
1
0
0
1
2
T—3:33. A—41,447 (41,915).
