Dust Devils sweep Indians in extras

G.K. Young didn’t have a great day at the plate Sunday against the Spokane Indians, but he did drive in the eventual game-winning run in the top of the 11th on a sacrifice fly to give the Tri-City Dust Devils the 3-2 win.
A Nate Easley single and Buddy Reed walk to lead off the 11th allowed Hudson Potts to set the table for Young with a sacrifice bunt. Young lifted the ball to center field to score Easley for the penultimate run.
Reed paced the Dust Devils (32-36) at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles. However, he didn’t score or drive in a run.
Anderson Tejeda accounted for the entire Spokane offense with two solo home runs. He hit his fourth dinger of the season off of Braxton Lorenzini in the fifth and his fifth homer of the year off Diomar Lopez in the eighth.
The Dust Devils responded by loading the bases in the top of the ninth and then walking in Wilfri De La Cruz to force extra innings.
Nathan Foriest (1-1) battled out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth after Diomar Lopez surrendered a leadoff double to Leody Taveras.
After finishing their three-game sweep of the Indians (28-40), the Dust Devils will head to Eugene for a five-game set with the Emeralds beginning at 7:05 p.m. Monday.
Dust Devils 3, Indians 2 (11)
Tri-City ab
r
h
bi
Spokane ab
r
h
bi
Easley 2b
4
1
1
0
Taveras dh
4
0
1
0
Reed cf
4
0
3
0
Spivey lf
4
0
0
0
Potts ss
4
0
0
0
C.Lblanc 3b
4
0
1
0
Young 1b
5
1
1
1
Terrero 2b
5
0
0
0
Tatis 2b
5
0
1
1
Day cf
4
0
0
0
White dh
3
0
1
1
P.Scott rf
4
0
0
0
Moore lf
4
0
0
0
A.Tejada ss
4
2
2
2
DeLeon rf
4
0
0
0
Terry 1b
4
0
1
0
D.L.Cruz c
4
1
1
0
Mddlton c
4
0
1
0
1-C.Smith pr
0
0
0
0
Totals 37
3
8
3
Totals 37
2
6
2
Tri-City
000
000
011
01
—
3
Spokane
000
010
010
00
—
2
1-Ran for Middleton in the 10th. E—Terrero (3). DP—Spokane 2. LOB—Tri-City 7, Spokane 4. 2B—Reed 2 (8), White (11), Young (7), Taveras (5), Middleton (4). HR—A. Tejeda 2 (5). SF—White. SAC—Spivey. SB—Tatis (1). CS—Leblanc (3).
Tri-City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Lucchesi
4
2
0
0
0
4
Lorenzini
3
1
1
1
0
1
Di.Lopez
1 2/3
2
1
1
1
0
Foriest W,1-1
1 1/3
1
0
0
2
2
Ruiz S,2
1
0
0
0
0
1
Spokane
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Daniele
4 1/3
1
0
0
3
3
Anderson
2 2/3
4
1
1
1
2
Fontenot BS,1
1 1/3
2
1
1
1
1
Stubblefield BS,2 L,0-1
2 2/3
1
1
1
2
3
<extra_leading>
Anderson pitched to 2 batter in the 8th. WP—Foriest. IBB—by Fontenot (Potts), by Di. Lopez (Leblanc). HBP—by Daniele 3 (White, DeLeon, Easley). Umpires—Home, Tanner Dobson; First, Codey Davis. T—3:37. A—4,936.
Comments