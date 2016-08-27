Young’s homer leads Tri-City past Spokane

0:37 Talking with Chiawana High School football player Caleb Weber Pause

1:04 Daisy Dickenson shows pig for first time at Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo

1:32 Opening of Desert Hills Middle School

2:13 They're yours you know? Happy 100th to The National Park Service

3:21 Heartfelt talk with crowd at standoff brings Kansas City police officer to tears

0:54 Young entrepreneurs run lemonade stand to raise money for fair, carnival admission

1:24 Opening of Sage Crest Elementary School

2:05 Jobs of NASCAR: Meet a NASCAR hauler driver and tour the 'storage space on wheels'

1:12 Kahlotus resident Mirela Haurdic tells about fire evacuation

1:02 Kahlotus Fire Incident Commander Chris Hutsell