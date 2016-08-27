Tri-City Dust Devils

August 27, 2016 9:38 PM

Young’s homer leads Tri-City past Spokane

Tri-City Herald

G.K. Young launched a three-run homer and the Tri-City Dust Devils never trailed in a 9-3 victory over the Spokane Indians Saturday night in Spokane.

Young’s third home run of the season cleared the left-field wall and capped the scoring on a six-run third inning to put the Dust Devils (31-36) up 7-0.

A triple by Buddy Reed in the fourth —his third of the season — scored Nate Easley, then a wild pitch by Spokane reliever Mark Vasquez scored Reed for the Dust Devils’ ninth and final run of the game.

Indians starter Kyle Cody (2-5) got stuck with eight of the runs — all earned — in his 3+ innings.

Tri-City starter Eric Lauer was quietly effective, scattering two hits and a walk while allowing just one run over 4 innings. Adrian De Horta (2-1) threw 4 innings of solid long relief to pick up the win, giving up two unearned runs.

The Dust Devils will try for a three-game series sweep against the Indians (28-39) at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Dust Devils 9, Indians 3

Tri-City ab

r

h

bi

Spokane ab

r

h

bi

Easley 2b

4

2

1

0

Taveras cf

4

0

0

0

Reed cf

4

2

2

1

C.Smith rf

4

0

0

0

Potts ss

5

1

0

1

C.Lblanc ss

4

1

2

1

Ovrstrt c

5

1

2

2

Spivey dh

4

1

0

0

Tatis 2b

3

2

1

0

Kwlaczyk c

2

0

0

0

Young 1b

2

1

1

3

-Garay c

2

0

0

1

White 3b

3

0

0

0

A.Tejada 2b

4

0

1

0

Asuncion rf

4

0

1

0

Lohr 3b

4

0

0

0

Magee lf

4

0

0

0

Terry 1b

3

0

0

0

Day lf

2

1

1

0

Totals 34

9

8

7

Totals 33

3

4

2

Tri-City

016

200

000

9

Spokane

000

100

200

3

E—White 2 (10). DP—Tri-City 1, Spokane 2. LOB—Tri-City 7, Spokane 4. 2B—Tatis (3), Easley (6), Asuncion (11), Leblanc (11), Day (7). 3B—Reed (3). HR—Young (3).

Tri-City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Lauer

4

2

1

1

1

3

De Horta W,2-1

4

2

2

0

0

4

Seidenberger

1

0

0

0

0

0

Spokane

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Cody L,2-5

3

6

8

8

3

6

M.Vasquez

4

1

1

1

2

2

Dula

2

1

0

0

3

3

Cody pitched to 1 batter in the 4th. WP—Lauer, De Horta, Cody, M. Vasquez 3. HBP—by Cody (White). Umpires—Home, Codey Davis; First, Tanner Dobson. T—2:48. A—7,014.

Related content

Tri-City Dust Devils

Comments

Videos

Mud Cubs Fun Run

View more video

Sports Videos