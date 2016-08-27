Young’s homer leads Tri-City past Spokane

G.K. Young launched a three-run homer and the Tri-City Dust Devils never trailed in a 9-3 victory over the Spokane Indians Saturday night in Spokane.
Young’s third home run of the season cleared the left-field wall and capped the scoring on a six-run third inning to put the Dust Devils (31-36) up 7-0.
A triple by Buddy Reed in the fourth —his third of the season — scored Nate Easley, then a wild pitch by Spokane reliever Mark Vasquez scored Reed for the Dust Devils’ ninth and final run of the game.
Indians starter Kyle Cody (2-5) got stuck with eight of the runs — all earned — in his 3+ innings.
Tri-City starter Eric Lauer was quietly effective, scattering two hits and a walk while allowing just one run over 4 innings. Adrian De Horta (2-1) threw 4 innings of solid long relief to pick up the win, giving up two unearned runs.
The Dust Devils will try for a three-game series sweep against the Indians (28-39) at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Dust Devils 9, Indians 3
Tri-City ab
r
h
bi
Spokane ab
r
h
bi
Easley 2b
4
2
1
0
Taveras cf
4
0
0
0
Reed cf
4
2
2
1
C.Smith rf
4
0
0
0
Potts ss
5
1
0
1
C.Lblanc ss
4
1
2
1
Ovrstrt c
5
1
2
2
Spivey dh
4
1
0
0
Tatis 2b
3
2
1
0
Kwlaczyk c
2
0
0
0
Young 1b
2
1
1
3
-Garay c
2
0
0
1
White 3b
3
0
0
0
A.Tejada 2b
4
0
1
0
Asuncion rf
4
0
1
0
Lohr 3b
4
0
0
0
Magee lf
4
0
0
0
Terry 1b
3
0
0
0
Day lf
2
1
1
0
Totals 34
9
8
7
Totals 33
3
4
2
Tri-City
016
200
000
—
9
Spokane
000
100
200
—
3
E—White 2 (10). DP—Tri-City 1, Spokane 2. LOB—Tri-City 7, Spokane 4. 2B—Tatis (3), Easley (6), Asuncion (11), Leblanc (11), Day (7). 3B—Reed (3). HR—Young (3).
Tri-City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Lauer
4
2
1
1
1
3
De Horta W,2-1
4
2
2
0
0
4
Seidenberger
1
0
0
0
0
0
Spokane
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Cody L,2-5
3
6
8
8
3
6
M.Vasquez
4
1
1
1
2
2
Dula
2
1
0
0
3
3
Cody pitched to 1 batter in the 4th. WP—Lauer, De Horta, Cody, M. Vasquez 3. HBP—by Cody (White). Umpires—Home, Codey Davis; First, Tanner Dobson. T—2:48. A—7,014.
