Dust Devils top Indians in series opener

Hudson Potts had two hits and scored twice and the Tri-City Dust Devils beat the Spokane Indians 7-3 in their series-opener Friday in Spokane.
Potts, one of the San Diego Padres three first-round draft picks, has played in seven games for the Dust Devils (12-17 second half) and is batting .308 in his first 26 at-bats with the squad. He was a catalyst in the Dust Devils’ two-run top of the third — driving in Buddy Reed with a single to right then scoring on a G.K. Young sacrifice fly — and in the five-run fifth — picking up another base hit and scoring on a sacrifice fly by Fernando Tatis Jr.
Five Dust Devils hit doubles, including Luis Asuncion and Josh Magee, who went back-to-back to cap the scoring in the fifth inning to put Tri-City up 7-1 and cement the victory.
Cal Quantrill put together another quiet but successful start for Tri-City, giving up three hits and a run over four innings. Dalton Erb (2-1) picked up the win by pitching three innings and allowing two runs to the Indians (9-19).
Spokane and Tri-City will play the middle game of their three-game set at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Eric Lauer (LHP, 1-0, 1.29 ERA) will face Spokane’s Kyle Cody (RHP, 2-4, 4.06 ERA).
Dust Devils 7, Indians 3
Tri-City ab
r
h
bi
Spokane ab
r
h
bi
Easley 2b
3
0
0
0
C.Smith rf
3
0
0
0
Reed cf
5
2
1
0
Taveras cf
5
2
1
0
Potts 3b
5
2
2
1
Terrero 2b
5
2
3
1
Ovrstrt c
4
1
2
1
Spivey c
4
1
2
1
Tatis ss
4
0
1
1
Leblanc 3b
4
0
1
1
Young 1b
4
0
1
2
Tejeda ss
4
0
1
2
White dh
5
1
1
0
Scott dh
5
1
1
0
Asuncion rf
4
1
2
1
McDnald 1b
4
1
2
1
Magee lf
4
0
1
1
Day lf
4
0
1
1
Totals 38
7
12
7
Totals 33
7
12
7
Tri-City
002
050
000
—
7
Spokane
000
100
200
—
3
E—Quantrill (1), Easley (14), Leblanc 2 (17), McDonald (19), Spivey (5). DP—Tri-City 2, Spokane 1. LOB—Tri-City 9, Spokane 4. 2B—Young (6), Reed (6), Overstreet (6), Asuncion (10), Magee (2). 3B—Taveras (1). SF—Young, Tatis. SB—Reed (15), White (3), Spivey (3).
Tri-City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Quantrill
4
3
1
1
0
5
Erb W,2-1
3
4
2
2
0
1
Scholtens
2
0
0
0
1
5
Spokane
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Phillips L,3-7
4
8
5
5
1
2
Lenik
1
2
2
0
1
0
Juan
3
2
0
0
1
0
Bruce
1
0
0
0
0
1
Umpires—Home, Tanner Dobson; First, Codey Davis. T—2:51. A—7,014.
