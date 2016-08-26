Tri-City Dust Devils

August 26, 2016 10:17 PM

Dust Devils top Indians in series opener

Tri-City Herald

Hudson Potts had two hits and scored twice and the Tri-City Dust Devils beat the Spokane Indians 7-3 in their series-opener Friday in Spokane.

Potts, one of the San Diego Padres three first-round draft picks, has played in seven games for the Dust Devils (12-17 second half) and is batting .308 in his first 26 at-bats with the squad. He was a catalyst in the Dust Devils’ two-run top of the third — driving in Buddy Reed with a single to right then scoring on a G.K. Young sacrifice fly — and in the five-run fifth — picking up another base hit and scoring on a sacrifice fly by Fernando Tatis Jr.

Five Dust Devils hit doubles, including Luis Asuncion and Josh Magee, who went back-to-back to cap the scoring in the fifth inning to put Tri-City up 7-1 and cement the victory.

Cal Quantrill put together another quiet but successful start for Tri-City, giving up three hits and a run over four innings. Dalton Erb (2-1) picked up the win by pitching three innings and allowing two runs to the Indians (9-19).

Spokane and Tri-City will play the middle game of their three-game set at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Eric Lauer (LHP, 1-0, 1.29 ERA) will face Spokane’s Kyle Cody (RHP, 2-4, 4.06 ERA).

Dust Devils 7, Indians 3

Tri-City ab

r

h

bi

Spokane ab

r

h

bi

Easley 2b

3

0

0

0

C.Smith rf

3

0

0

0

Reed cf

5

2

1

0

Taveras cf

5

2

1

0

Potts 3b

5

2

2

1

Terrero 2b

5

2

3

1

Ovrstrt c

4

1

2

1

Spivey c

4

1

2

1

Tatis ss

4

0

1

1

Leblanc 3b

4

0

1

1

Young 1b

4

0

1

2

Tejeda ss

4

0

1

2

White dh

5

1

1

0

Scott dh

5

1

1

0

Asuncion rf

4

1

2

1

McDnald 1b

4

1

2

1

Magee lf

4

0

1

1

Day lf

4

0

1

1

Totals 38

7

12

7

Totals 33

7

12

7

Tri-City

002

050

000

7

Spokane

000

100

200

3

E—Quantrill (1), Easley (14), Leblanc 2 (17), McDonald (19), Spivey (5). DP—Tri-City 2, Spokane 1. LOB—Tri-City 9, Spokane 4. 2B—Young (6), Reed (6), Overstreet (6), Asuncion (10), Magee (2). 3B—Taveras (1). SF—Young, Tatis. SB—Reed (15), White (3), Spivey (3).

Tri-City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Quantrill

4

3

1

1

0

5

Erb W,2-1

3

4

2

2

0

1

Scholtens

2

0

0

0

1

5

Spokane

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Phillips L,3-7

4

8

5

5

1

2

Lenik

1

2

2

0

1

0

Juan

3

2

0

0

1

0

Bruce

1

0

0

0

0

1

Umpires—Home, Tanner Dobson; First, Codey Davis. T—2:51. A—7,014.

Tri-City Dust Devils

