Tri-City Dust Devils nipped 5-4 by Salem-Keizer Volcanoes

The Tri-City Dust Devils’ five-game series against Salem-Keizer ended with a 5-4 loss to the Volcanoes on Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium.
Salem-Keizer (12-15 second half) scored all of its runs in the fourth and fifth innings against Tri-City starter Elier Sanchez (0-1), and the Volcanoes held on to win the game and the Northwest League series. Sanchez allowed six hits and walked four batters in 5 2/3 innings.
Wilfri De La Cruz and Josh Magee hit RBI singles in the bottom of the fifth, pulling Tri-City (10-17) to within 5-3.
In the seventh, the Dust Devils scored on a bases-loaded wild pitch from Kendry Melo. Hudson Potts was hit by a pitch to reload the bases, but CJ Gettman relieved Melo and got G.K. Young to fly out and end the inning. The Dust Devils didn’t get on base the rest of the game.
Tri-City opens a three-game series against Spokane at 6:30 p.m. Friday, kicking off the Dust Devils’ final road stretch of the regular season.
Volcanoes 5, Dust Devils 4
Salem-Keizer ab
r
h
bi
Tri-City ab
r
h
bi
Geraldo ss
5
1
0
0
Magee lf
4
0
1
1
Fulmer cf
4
2
1
0
Reed cf
4
0
2
1
Brusa lf
5
1
2
2
Potts 2b
3
0
1
0
Quinn rf
5
1
3
3
Young 1b
4
0
1
0
Riley 1b
4
0
1
0
Tatis ss
4
0
0
0
Rojas dh
4
0
0
0
White 3b
4
0
0
0
Rivera 2b
4
0
1
0
Asuncion dh
3
2
0
0
Bowers c
2
0
1
0
DeLeon rf
3
0
1
0
Compton 3b
3
0
0
0
DLCruz c
3
2
2
1
Totals 36
5
9
5
Totals 32
4
8
3
Salem-Keizer
000
320
000
—
5
Tri-City
001
020
100
—
4
E—Compton 2 (10), Tatis (4). DP—Salem-Keizer 2, Tri-City 1. LOB—Salem-Keizer 8, Tri-City 6. 2B—Brusa (12). HR—Quinn (7). SB—Reed (14). CS—Potts (1).
Salem-Keizer
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Adon W, 3-5
5
6
3
2
2
4
Melo
1 2/3
2
1
1
1
2
Gettman
1 1/3
0
0
0
0
1
Ruotolo S, 4
1
0
0
0
0
2
Tri-City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Sanchez L, 0-1
5 2/3
6
5
5
4
4
Foriest
1 1/3
2
0
0
0
1
Lopez
1
1
0
0
0
1
Ruiz
1
0
0
0
0
1
WP—Adon 2, Melo 2. HBP—by Adon (De La Cruz), by Melo (Potts). Umpires—Home, Justin Whiddon; First, Joe Gonzalez. T—3:11. A—1,609.
Comments