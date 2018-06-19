NWL baseball returns to Gesa Stadium Wednesday night

The Tri-City Dust Devils will play their Northwest League home opener Wednesday against the Spokane Indians.
The Dust Devils are 2-2 and lead the North Division through Monday. They were playing the final game of a five-game series Tuesday at Salem-Keizer.
Tre Carter leads the NWL with three home runs in four games, while Luis Asuncian is hitting .462 with a league-leading five doubles.
On the mound, Cole Bellinger and Sam Keating each have wins.
Wednesday nights, fans will receive a magnet schedule and be treated to fireworks after the game.
Friday, the Dust Devils will honor the 4A Richland Bombers and the 2B Tri-Cities Prep Jaguars state championship baseball teams before the game.
After a three-game series with the Indians, the Dust Devils will hit the road for three games against Everett, and three games against Vancouver.
Comments