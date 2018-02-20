It’s still freezing out, but baseball season winding up as Dust Devils announce coaching staff

Aaron Levin will replace Ben Fritz as the Tri-City Dust Devils manager this summer, the team and parent club San Diego Padres announced Tuesday.
Levin managed the Padres’ Dominican Summer League team last season, after serving on the Texas Rangers High-A affiliate High Desert Mavericks coaching staff in 2016. He was a corner infielder for the Modi’in Miracle in the Israel Baseball League during his playing days.
“I’ve heard great things about the Northwest League. I’m really excited to get up there and get going with the Dust Devils.” Levin said in a news release. “As an organization, we have a lot of young talent that will be fun to watch. Along with the staff, I’m looking forward to putting out a competitive team each night and continuing to see our players develop.”
The team also announced Levin will be assisted by hitting coach Pat O’Sullivan, pitching coach Giancarlo Alvardo, fielding coach Felipe Blanco (a player-coach last season), strength coach Corey Measner, and athletic trainer David Bryan.
Fritz will now serve as the Padres rehab pitching coordinator. He guided the Dust Devils to a 74-78 record over the past two seasons, missing the playoffs in both campaigns.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
