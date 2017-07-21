Henry dominates again, Dust Devils walk-off Emeralds in 10

Henry Henry and Jordan Guerrero kept the visiting batters baffled all night, and Luis Almanzar scored on a walk-off wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th to help the Tri-City Dust Devils pick up a 2-1 victory over the Eugene Emeralds in the series opener Thurdsay night at Gesa Stadium.
The second game of the five-game series was Friday night. After this series, Tri-City begins a three-game set against the Northwest League North Division-leading Vancouver Canadians (19-16) Tuesday in Pasco.
After winning back-to-back games, the Dust Devils pulled within a game of the Canadians with 10 fixtures remaining until the half-way point of the season, when the top team in the division is guaranteed a playoff berth.
Alamanzar went 2-for-5 to post his second straight multi-hit game — 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Wednesday’s 8-5 win over the Boise Hawks. He hit a one-out double in the top of the 10th inning Thursday, then came around to score with two outs when Luis Aquino fired a wild pitch with Luis Anguizola at the plate.
Tri-City walks it off tonight in the bottom of the 10th and wins game one of the series with a score of 2-1! #tcdustdevils pic.twitter.com/qsOAmLaC5K— Tri-City Dust Devils (@TC_DustDevils) July 21, 2017
Henry Henry lasted seven innings for his second consecutive start, his last in a 3-0 win over Everett, and gave up just one run on four hits while striking out seven this time around. Jordan Guerrero (1-1) worked three innings of flawless relief and struck out five to earn his first win of the season.
Dust Devils 2, Emeralds 1
Eugene
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg
Bethencourt 3b
5
0
1
0
0
1
.317
Ademan ss
4
0
0
0
0
0
.277
Polanco 1b
4
0
0
0
0
4
.299
Hughes rf
4
1
1
0
0
0
.395
Young 2b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.194
Filiere dh
2
0
0
0
1
1
.204
Cruz c
4
0
0
0
0
1
.250
Carrier lf
4
0
1
0
0
3
.250
Jo.Gonzalez cf
3
0
0
0
1
1
.170
Totals
34
1
4
0
2
12
Dust Devils
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg
Podorsky lf
5
0
1
1
0
0
.382
Lopez 2b
5
0
2
0
0
2
.254
Almanzar ss
5
1
2
0
0
3
.242
Asuncion rf
4
0
1
0
1
0
.283
Carter cf
3
0
0
0
2
1
.213
Anguizola dh
3
0
0
0
2
2
.215
Aragon 1b
3
0
0
0
1
2
.227
Seagle c
4
0
0
0
0
3
.170
Magdaleno 3b
4
1
1
0
0
1
.190
Totals
36
2
7
1
6
14
Eugene
000
100
000
0–
1
4
1
Dust Devils
001
000
000
1–
2
7
1
E–Hughes (1); Magdaleno (5). LOB–Eugene 7; Dust Devils 11. 2B–Podorsky (3). RBIs–Podorsky (3). CS–Bethencourt (5) 2B. RISP–Eugene 0-for-5; Dust Devils 0-for-10. Runners left in scoring position–Polanco; Jo.Gonzalez; Ademan; Almanzar; Aragon 3; Lopez. GIDP–Anguizola. DP–Eugene 1.
Eugene
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Swarmer
5 1/3
5
1
1
2
6
2.37
Hecht
1 2/3
0
0
0
1
5
0.00
L.Aquino L,1-1
2 2/3
2
1
1
3
3
0.54
Dust Devils
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Henry
7
4
1
1
2
7
2.83
Guerrero W,1-1
3
0
0
0
0
5
2.08
GS–Swarmer 61; Henry 74. HBP–Ademan (Henry); Filiere (Henry). Pitches-strikes–Swarmer 87-57; Hecht 29-19; L.Aquino 50-29; Henry 90-61; Guerrero 39-26. WP–L.Aquino. IBB–Asuncion (L.Aquino). Inherited runners-scored–Hecht 2-0.
T–3:06. A–1,586.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
