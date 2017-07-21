Henry Henry
Henry Henry Tri-City Dust Devils
Henry Henry Tri-City Dust Devils

Tri-City Dust Devils

Henry dominates again, Dust Devils walk-off Emeralds in 10

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

July 21, 2017 4:01 PM

Henry Henry and Jordan Guerrero kept the visiting batters baffled all night, and Luis Almanzar scored on a walk-off wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th to help the Tri-City Dust Devils pick up a 2-1 victory over the Eugene Emeralds in the series opener Thurdsay night at Gesa Stadium.

The second game of the five-game series was Friday night. After this series, Tri-City begins a three-game set against the Northwest League North Division-leading Vancouver Canadians (19-16) Tuesday in Pasco.

After winning back-to-back games, the Dust Devils pulled within a game of the Canadians with 10 fixtures remaining until the half-way point of the season, when the top team in the division is guaranteed a playoff berth.

Alamanzar went 2-for-5 to post his second straight multi-hit game — 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Wednesday’s 8-5 win over the Boise Hawks. He hit a one-out double in the top of the 10th inning Thursday, then came around to score with two outs when Luis Aquino fired a wild pitch with Luis Anguizola at the plate.

guerrero
Jordan Guerrero
Tri-City Dust Devils

Henry Henry lasted seven innings for his second consecutive start, his last in a 3-0 win over Everett, and gave up just one run on four hits while striking out seven this time around. Jordan Guerrero (1-1) worked three innings of flawless relief and struck out five to earn his first win of the season.

Dust Devils 2, Emeralds 1

Eugene

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg

Bethencourt 3b

5

0

1

0

0

1

.317

Ademan ss

4

0

0

0

0

0

.277

Polanco 1b

4

0

0

0

0

4

.299

Hughes rf

4

1

1

0

0

0

.395

Young 2b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.194

Filiere dh

2

0

0

0

1

1

.204

Cruz c

4

0

0

0

0

1

.250

Carrier lf

4

0

1

0

0

3

.250

Jo.Gonzalez cf

3

0

0

0

1

1

.170

Totals

34

1

4

0

2

12

Dust Devils

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg

Podorsky lf

5

0

1

1

0

0

.382

Lopez 2b

5

0

2

0

0

2

.254

Almanzar ss

5

1

2

0

0

3

.242

Asuncion rf

4

0

1

0

1

0

.283

Carter cf

3

0

0

0

2

1

.213

Anguizola dh

3

0

0

0

2

2

.215

Aragon 1b

3

0

0

0

1

2

.227

Seagle c

4

0

0

0

0

3

.170

Magdaleno 3b

4

1

1

0

0

1

.190

Totals

36

2

7

1

6

14

Eugene

000

100

000

0–

1

4

1

Dust Devils

001

000

000

1–

2

7

1

E–Hughes (1); Magdaleno (5). LOB–Eugene 7; Dust Devils 11. 2B–Podorsky (3). RBIs–Podorsky (3). CS–Bethencourt (5) 2B. RISP–Eugene 0-for-5; Dust Devils 0-for-10. Runners left in scoring position–Polanco; Jo.Gonzalez; Ademan; Almanzar; Aragon 3; Lopez. GIDP–Anguizola. DP–Eugene 1.

Eugene

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Swarmer

5 1/3

5

1

1

2

6

2.37

Hecht

1 2/3

0

0

0

1

5

0.00

L.Aquino L,1-1

2 2/3

2

1

1

3

3

0.54

Dust Devils

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Henry

7

4

1

1

2

7

2.83

Guerrero W,1-1

3

0

0

0

0

5

2.08

GS–Swarmer 61; Henry 74. HBP–Ademan (Henry); Filiere (Henry). Pitches-strikes–Swarmer 87-57; Hecht 29-19; L.Aquino 50-29; Henry 90-61; Guerrero 39-26. WP–L.Aquino. IBB–Asuncion (L.Aquino). Inherited runners-scored–Hecht 2-0.

T–3:06. A–1,586.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings

    Manager Ben Fritz talks about the Tri-City Dust Devils' late defensive gamble that didn't pay off and what it will take to get the team back on track after getting shutout by the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes in a 2-0, 12-inning loss Thursday night.

VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings

VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings 1:11

VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings
Archaeologist assesses rare artifact discovery 1:21

Archaeologist assesses rare artifact discovery
WATCH: Richland football beats Chiawana 21-20, claims 3rd straight MCC title 2:12

WATCH: Richland football beats Chiawana 21-20, claims 3rd straight MCC title

View More Video