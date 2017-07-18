Tri-City Dust Devils

July 18, 2017 9:47 PM

Boise Hawks 10, Dust Devils 3: Tri-City starts fast, drops third straight

The Tri-City Dust Devils tacked two runs on the board in the top of the first, but were fairly punchless the rest of Tuesday night in Boise as they fell to the Hawks 10-3 in the fourth game of the five-game series.

The series finale begins at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. The Dust Devils (16-17) will try to win their second game of the series and avoid coming home to face the Eugene Emeralds riding a four-game losing streak.

Luis Anguizola had an RBI single in the first and capped the Dust Devils’ scoring with a solo home run in the ninth. Osvaldo Hernandez (0-2) suffered the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits over just 2 2/3 innings.

Daniel Jipping (3x4, 3R) hit a three-run homer in the fifth for Boise (19-14) and J.B. Moss hit a two-run job in the eighth. Ethan Westphal (2-1) fired three innings of one-hit, shutout relief to pick up the win.

Dust Devils

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg

Podorsky cf

4

1

2

0

0

0

.458

Lopez ss

4

1

2

0

0

0

.241

Almanzar 3b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.227

Asuncion rf

4

0

2

1

0

1

.280

Anguizola dh

3

1

2

2

1

0

.190

Washington c

4

0

0

0

0

1

.196

Aragon 1b

3

0

0

0

0

2

.235

F.Blanco 2b

3

0

0

0

0

3

.167

Burgos lf

3

0

1

0

0

1

.211

Totals

32

3

9

3

1

10

Boise

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg

McLaughlin ss

5

0

2

1

0

1

.315

Cardullo rf

5

0

1

0

0

1

.242

Metzler 2b

5

1

2

0

0

0

.295

Bouchard 1b

4

1

0

0

1

2

.379

Jipping lf

4

3

3

3

1

0

.276

Edgeworth 3b

5

1

0

0

0

1

.250

Bernard c

4

1

2

1

1

1

.244

McCarty dh

5

2

1

1

0

0

.212

Moss cf

4

1

2

3

0

0

.240

Totals

41

10

13

9

3

6

Dust Devils

200

000

001

3

9

4

Boise

023

030

02x

10

13

0

E–F.Blanco (5). LOB–Dust Devils 3; Boise 10. 2B–Podorsky (2); Bernard 2 (3). HR–Anguizola (1) off Cedotal; Moss (4) off Erb. RBIs–Asuncion (14); Anguizola 2 (7); McLaughlin (11); Jipping 3 (20); Bernard (3); McCarty (3); Moss 3 (14). SB–Metzler (4) 2B. RISP–Dust Devils 3-for-8; Boise 5-for-18. Runners left in scoring position–F.Blanco; Cardullo 2; McLaughlin; Jipping; Metzler; McCarty. GIDP–Washington; Almanzar; Lopez. DP–Boise 3.

Dust Devils

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Hernandez L,0-2

2 2/3

8

5

3

1

0

6.60

Erb

2 1/3

3

3

0

0

2

1.89

Cosgrove

1

0

0

0

1

3

1.93

Munoz

1 1/3

1

2

2

1

1

6.97

E.Torres

 2/3

1

0

0

0

0

5.00

Boise

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Kennedy

4

7

2

2

1

5

2.57

Westphal W,2-1

3

1

0

0

0

4

5.59

Cedotal

2

1

1

1

0

1

3.06

GS–Hernandez 23; Kennedy 47. Pitches-strikes–Hernandez 70-46; Erb 35-27; Cosgrove 18-12; Munoz 34-20; E.Torres 15-7; Kennedy 50-33; Westphal 29-21; Cedotal 31-17. WP–Kennedy 2. Inherited runners-scored–Erb 2-0.

T–3:06. A–3,737.

