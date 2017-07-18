Boise Hawks 10, Dust Devils 3: Tri-City starts fast, drops third straight

The Tri-City Dust Devils tacked two runs on the board in the top of the first, but were fairly punchless the rest of Tuesday night in Boise as they fell to the Hawks 10-3 in the fourth game of the five-game series.
The series finale begins at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. The Dust Devils (16-17) will try to win their second game of the series and avoid coming home to face the Eugene Emeralds riding a four-game losing streak.
Luis Anguizola had an RBI single in the first and capped the Dust Devils’ scoring with a solo home run in the ninth. Osvaldo Hernandez (0-2) suffered the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits over just 2 2/3 innings.
Daniel Jipping (3x4, 3R) hit a three-run homer in the fifth for Boise (19-14) and J.B. Moss hit a two-run job in the eighth. Ethan Westphal (2-1) fired three innings of one-hit, shutout relief to pick up the win.
Hawks 10, Dust Devils 3
Dust Devils
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg
Podorsky cf
4
1
2
0
0
0
.458
Lopez ss
4
1
2
0
0
0
.241
Almanzar 3b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.227
Asuncion rf
4
0
2
1
0
1
.280
Anguizola dh
3
1
2
2
1
0
.190
Washington c
4
0
0
0
0
1
.196
Aragon 1b
3
0
0
0
0
2
.235
F.Blanco 2b
3
0
0
0
0
3
.167
Burgos lf
3
0
1
0
0
1
.211
Totals
32
3
9
3
1
10
Boise
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg
McLaughlin ss
5
0
2
1
0
1
.315
Cardullo rf
5
0
1
0
0
1
.242
Metzler 2b
5
1
2
0
0
0
.295
Bouchard 1b
4
1
0
0
1
2
.379
Jipping lf
4
3
3
3
1
0
.276
Edgeworth 3b
5
1
0
0
0
1
.250
Bernard c
4
1
2
1
1
1
.244
McCarty dh
5
2
1
1
0
0
.212
Moss cf
4
1
2
3
0
0
.240
Totals
41
10
13
9
3
6
Dust Devils
200
000
001
–
3
9
4
Boise
023
030
02x
–
10
13
0
E–F.Blanco (5). LOB–Dust Devils 3; Boise 10. 2B–Podorsky (2); Bernard 2 (3). HR–Anguizola (1) off Cedotal; Moss (4) off Erb. RBIs–Asuncion (14); Anguizola 2 (7); McLaughlin (11); Jipping 3 (20); Bernard (3); McCarty (3); Moss 3 (14). SB–Metzler (4) 2B. RISP–Dust Devils 3-for-8; Boise 5-for-18. Runners left in scoring position–F.Blanco; Cardullo 2; McLaughlin; Jipping; Metzler; McCarty. GIDP–Washington; Almanzar; Lopez. DP–Boise 3.
Dust Devils
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Hernandez L,0-2
2 2/3
8
5
3
1
0
6.60
Erb
2 1/3
3
3
0
0
2
1.89
Cosgrove
1
0
0
0
1
3
1.93
Munoz
1 1/3
1
2
2
1
1
6.97
E.Torres
2/3
1
0
0
0
0
5.00
Boise
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Kennedy
4
7
2
2
1
5
2.57
Westphal W,2-1
3
1
0
0
0
4
5.59
Cedotal
2
1
1
1
0
1
3.06
GS–Hernandez 23; Kennedy 47. Pitches-strikes–Hernandez 70-46; Erb 35-27; Cosgrove 18-12; Munoz 34-20; E.Torres 15-7; Kennedy 50-33; Westphal 29-21; Cedotal 31-17. WP–Kennedy 2. Inherited runners-scored–Erb 2-0.
T–3:06. A–3,737.
