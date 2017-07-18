Morejon stumbles, Dust Devils fall to Boise Hawks 10-4

After delivering his best career start his last time out, Adrian Morejon had his worst pro appearance thus far Monday night as the Tri-City Dust Devils fell to the host Boise Hawks 10-4 in the middle game of a five-game set.
An 18-year-old lefty out of Cuba, Morejon (2-2) surrendered a career-high six runs and two walks, while giving up seven hits over 4 1/3 innings to suffer the loss. In his previous start, he scattered four hits over six shutout innings to lead the Dust Devils (16-16) to a 5-0 win over the Eugene Emeralds on July 10.
Stephen Cardulo had an RBI double in Boise’s seven-run bottom of the fifth and went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and another two-bagger on the day. Ryan Metzler launched a two-run home run in the fifth.
Felipe Blanco led Tri-City at the plate, hitting a two-run homer in the seventh and leading off the third with a base knock.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
Comments