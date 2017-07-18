Tri-City Dust Devils

July 18, 2017 5:28 PM

Morejon stumbles, Dust Devils fall to Boise Hawks 10-4

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

After delivering his best career start his last time out, Adrian Morejon had his worst pro appearance thus far Monday night as the Tri-City Dust Devils fell to the host Boise Hawks 10-4 in the middle game of a five-game set.

An 18-year-old lefty out of Cuba, Morejon (2-2) surrendered a career-high six runs and two walks, while giving up seven hits over 4 1/3 innings to suffer the loss. In his previous start, he scattered four hits over six shutout innings to lead the Dust Devils (16-16) to a 5-0 win over the Eugene Emeralds on July 10.

Stephen Cardulo had an RBI double in Boise’s seven-run bottom of the fifth and went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and another two-bagger on the day. Ryan Metzler launched a two-run home run in the fifth.

Felipe Blanco led Tri-City at the plate, hitting a two-run homer in the seventh and leading off the third with a base knock.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings

VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings 1:11

VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings
What's it like to drive distracted? Check it out 1:08

What's it like to drive distracted? Check it out
Battle of the Badges: Shopping Dash 0:39

Battle of the Badges: Shopping Dash

View More Video