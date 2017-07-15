Henry fires 7 scoreless, Dust Devils blank AquaSox

It took seven innings of two-hit, shutout ball, but Henry Henry finally picked up his first win of the season as the Tri-City Dust Devils topped the Everett AquaSox 3-0 on Friday at Gesa Stadium to salvage a victory in the finale of the three-game series.
Tri-City (15-14), which trails the Northwest League North Division-leading Vancouver Canadians by three games, began a five-game set Saturday in Boise against the Hawks.
Henry (1-3), an 18-year-old right-hander signed by the San Diego Padres out of the Dominican Republic in 2015, lowered his ERA for the season to 3.32 in the winning effort. He struck out six and walked none, but did hit a batter.
Luis Anguizola gave the Dust Devils the only lead they would need with a two-out RBI double to score Jalen Washington in the bottom of the second. Luis Almanzar tacked on insurance in the eighth with a two-run double in that brought home Robbie Podorsky and Justin Lopez.
Jose Santiago (0-1) gave up just one run on three hits and struck out 10 over his five-inning start for Everett (12-17), but still suffered the loss.
Tri-City’s Luis Asuncion went 0-for-4 with a strikeout, bringing his 11-game hitting streak to an end.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
Comments