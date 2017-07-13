Bullpen can’t hold down early lead, Tri-City drops series opener

Despite claiming two separate middle-inning leads, the host Tri-City Dust Devils dropped Wednesday’s series opener to the Everett AquaSox 11-5 after the Frogs scored nine runs against the home bullpen.
It was the fourth loss in the past five games for the Dust Devils (14-13), who now trail the Northwest League North Division-leading Vancouver Canadians by two games. The middle game of the three-game set against Everett was Thursday night.
Brayan Hernandez did a large chunk of the damage for Everett (11-16), hitting a double and a triple while driving in three runs and scoring twice. The Seattle Mariners’ top pick in this year’s MLB Draft, Evan White, went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Michael Suarez (3-1) pitched in relief of starter Randy Bell and went five innings, allowing just one run on five hits and striking out eight to get the win.
The AquaSox struck first with two runs in the top of the third, but Tri-City answered with four in the bottom of the frame — Kelvin Melean, Justin Lopez and Tre Carter picked up RBI knocks, and Lopez scored when shortstop Chris Torres misplayed a grounder off the bat of Luis Asuncion. Everett tied it back up with two more runs, off reliever Chasen Ford (0-1), in the top of the fifth, but Tri-City claimed the lead again courtesy of a run-scoring single by Asuncion.
But the Tri-City bullpen imploded from there. Ford gave up three more runs without recording an out in the sixth before getting pulled in favor of Fred Schlichtholz. Everett plated four in the sixth, two in the seventh and one in the eighth to win going away.
AquaSox 11, Dust Devils 5
Everett
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg
C.Torres ss
4
2
1
1
2
3
.138
J.Rosa 2b
6
1
1
0
0
3
.294
White 1b
4
1
3
1
1
0
.279
Helder lf
5
1
2
2
0
0
.311
Jo.Adams 3b
5
2
2
0
0
1
.324
O.Pena dh
4
1
1
0
1
2
.253
Banuelos c
4
1
1
0
1
1
.214
B.Hernandez cf
4
2
2
3
1
1
.247
Stroosma rf
4
0
1
1
1
2
.167
Totals
40
11
14
8
7
13
Dust Devils
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg
Melean 3b
5
2
2
1
0
0
.260
Lopez 2b
5
1
2
0
0
1
.207
Almanzar ss
4
1
1
1
0
2
.253
Asuncion rf
4
0
1
1
0
0
.292
Carter cf
4
0
2
1
0
2
.253
Anguizola dh
4
0
0
0
0
2
.116
Aragon 1b
4
1
2
0
0
0
.235
Seagle c
4
0
0
0
0
3
.162
Burgos lf
4
0
2
0
0
0
.228
Totals
38
5
12
4
0
10
Everett
002
024
210
–
11
14
2
Dust Devils
004
010
000
–
5
12
3
E–C.Torres (5); Asuncion (1). LOB–Everett 9; Dust Devils 6. 2B–White (1). 3B–B.Hernandez (3). RBIs–White (12); Helder 2 (13); B.Hernandez 3 (12); Stroosma (2); C.Torres (1); Melean (6); Almanzar (8); Carter (14); Asuncion (12). SB–B.Hernandez (4) hB. RISP–Everett 5-for-16; Dust Devils 5-for-10. Runners left in scoring position–Helder 2; White; J.Rosa 2; Carter; Melean. GIDP–Jo.Adams. DP–Dust Devils 1.
Everett
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Bell
3
6
4
2
0
0
9.00
M.Suarez W,3-1
5
5
1
1
0
8
5.40
Hammond
1
1
0
0
0
2
8.71
Dust Devils
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Hernandez
4
3
2
2
1
5
5.84
Ford L,0-1
1
5
5
5
2
1
6.92
Schlichtholz
1 1/3
3
3
1
2
2
1.42
E.Torres
2/3
0
0
0
1
2
4.91
Erb
1
3
1
1
0
1
2.40
Miller
1
0
0
0
1
2
1.98
Ford pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
GS–Bell 34; Hernandez 55. Pitches-strikes–Bell 38-29; M.Suarez 81-57; Hammond 17-13; Hernandez 69-47; Ford 35-19; Schlichtholz 43-23; E.Torres 13-8; Erb 14-10; Miller 24-13. Inherited runners-scored–Schlichtholz 2-2; E.Torres 3-1.
T–3:14. A–1,812.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
