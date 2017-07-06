AquaSox hand Dust Devils 13-3 loss

The Everett AquaSox scored early and often in handing the visiting Tri-City Dust Devils a 13-3 Northwest League loss Wednesday.
The 13 runs allowed was a season-high for Tri-City (12-9).
The AquaSox redeemed themselves after an 8-4 loss to Tri-City on Tuesday to split the two-game series.
Tri-City center fielder Tre Carter blasted a two-run run homer in the third inning, adding to an earlier run in the inning. But that would be all for the Dust Devils, who had just five hits on the night.
Everett hit four doubles on the night, with Johnny Adams hitting two doubles and driving in three runs.
Starter Osvaldo Hernandez (0-1) took the loss for Tri-City after allowing four earned runs on six hits over two innings.
Tyler Cloyd, in Everett on a rehab assignment, started on the mound for the Frogs (9-12) allowing one hit in his solo inning of work. Ryne Inman (1-3) pitched the next five innings, picking up his first win of the season.
The Dust Devils are in Eugene for a five-game series against the Emeralds (11-10) that started Thursday.
