Tri-City drops series finale despite late rally

Despite collecting just two hits, the Tri-City Dust Devils put together a late rally to force extra innings Monday night, but fell to Salem-Keizer 3-2 in 10, their fourth loss in the finale of the five-game set.
The Dust Devils (11-8) hit the road Tuesday for seven games — two at Everett followed by five at Eugene. Their first scheduled off-day of the season is July 11.
Salem-Keizer (8-11) wasted no time in putting the game away once it reached extra innings. Michael Sexton led off the top of the top of the 10th with a single, then his pinch-runner, Mikey Edie, moved to third on an error by left fielder Josh Magee after a single by Rob Calabrese. Ryan Kirby drove in the winning run by grounding into a fielder’s choice hit to first baseman Bryant Aragon.
Evan Miller (2-2) pitched the final three innings for Tri-City and suffered his second loss in as many outings by surrendering the unearned run and allowing four hits. Salem-Keizer starter Jose Marte lasted five innings and allowed just two base runners (one hit, one walk) while striking out three.
After John Riley drove in the game’s first two runs for Salem-Keizer with a double in the third, the Dust Devils tied it up with Josh Magee lacing an RBI single in the sixth and Chris Mattison — who hit the game-winning homer Sunday — scoring on a double-play ball in the seventh.
Volcanoes 3, Dust Devils 2 (10)
Salem-Keizer
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg
Ziegler cf
5
1
1
0
0
1
.347
Johnson lf
4
0
1
0
0
2
.250
Sexton 3b
4
0
1
0
1
1
.375
2-Edie pr
0
1
0
0
0
0
.174
Matheny 3b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Calabrese dh
3
1
2
0
1
1
.429
Riley 1b
4
0
1
2
0
1
.353
a-Kirby ph-1b
1
0
0
1
0
0
.309
M.Geraldo ss
5
0
0
0
0
3
.307
J.Rodriguez rf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.261
1-Baldwin pr-rf
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Parra c
2
0
0
0
1
1
.186
Garcia 2b
4
0
1
0
0
2
.250
Totals
37
3
8
3
3
13
Dust Devils
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg
Melean ss
4
1
0
0
0
1
.296
Magee lf
4
0
1
1
0
2
.208
Asuncion rf
4
0
1
0
0
0
.294
Mattison dh
3
1
0
0
1
0
.121
Carter cf
3
0
0
0
1
0
.266
F.Blanco 2b
2
0
0
0
2
2
.083
Aragon 1b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.163
Seagle c
3
0
0
0
0
2
.261
-47-Burgos pr
0
0
0
0
0
0
.195
Magdaleno 3b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.222
Totals
31
2
2
1
4
9
Salem-Keizer
002
000
000
1–
3
8
1
Dust Devils
000
001
100
0–
2
2
3
a-Reached on a fielder’s choice for Riley in the 10th. 1-Ran for J.Rodriguez in the 9th. 2-Ran for Sexton in the 10th. -47-Ran for Seagle in the 10th.
E–Sexton (1); Cosgrove (1). LOB–Salem-Keizer 10; Dust Devils 4. 2B–Riley (1). RBIs–Riley 2 (3); Kirby (14); Magee (7). SB–J.Rodriguez (4) 2B; Burgos (1) 2B. CS–Johnson (1) 2B. S–Parra. RISP–Salem-Keizer 1-for-16; Dust Devils 1-for-4. Runners left in scoring position–Calabrese; Garcia; M.Geraldo 2; J.Rodriguez; Johnson; Seagle; Magdaleno. GIDP–Mattison; Aragon. DP–Salem-Keizer 2; Dust Devils 1.
Salem-Keizer
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Marte
5
1
0
0
1
3
5.23
Schimpf H,1
1
1
1
0
0
1
0.00
Russell
1
0
1
1
3
1
9.00
Lannoo
1
0
0
0
0
3
0.00
Melo W,1-0
2
0
0
0
0
1
0.00
Dust Devils
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Radke
2/3
0
0
0
0
0
2.57
Cosgrove
2 1/3
2
2
2
3
5
7.71
Erb
3
1
0
0
0
4
0.82
Smith
1
1
0
0
0
0
0.00
Miller L,2-2
3
4
1
0
0
4
2.31
GS–Marte 69; Radke 44. HBP–Johnson (Erb); Calabrese (Miller); Seagle (Melo). Pitches-strikes–Marte 63-41; Schimpf 14-11; Russell 26-12; Lannoo 12-9; Melo 24-16; Radke 11-7; Cosgrove 54-33; Erb 40-28; Smith 13-9; Miller 37-29. WP–Russell; Cosgrove 3; Erb.
T–3:20. A–3,757.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
