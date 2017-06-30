Volcanoes pile runs on early, take 2nd straight from Dust Devils

Manuel Geraldo went 4-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored, and Alejandro De La Rosa and Nick Deeg held the Tri-City Dust Devils to just two runs on five hits as the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes won 7-2 on Friday night for their second straight victory at Gesa Stadium.
Despite suffering its third consecutive defeat, Tri-City (10-6) is still tied atop the Northwest League as the Vancouver Canadians (10-6) lost their third in the past five games, 2-1 at home against the Eugene Emeralds (10-6).
Salem-Keizer (6-10) pushed three runs across in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run double by Ryan Kirby, and never looked back.
Henry Henry (0-2) surrendered three runs (two earned) on five hits over four innings and suffered the loss for the Dust Devils.
Luis Almanzar picked up a two-out knock in the bottom of the first to extend his Northwest-League leading hitting streak to 10 games. He then came around to score on a double by Tre Carter, who has reached base in all 13 games he’s played for the Dust Devils this season, hitting safely in all but one of them.
The middle game of the five-game set begins at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Tri-City’s 6-foot-8 right-hander Dauris Valdez (1-0, 3.38 ERA) will oppose lefty Alex Bostic (0-1, 6.52).
Volcanoes 7, Dust Devils 2
Salem-Keizer
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg
Ziegler cf
5
1
2
0
0
1
.359
K.Rivera 2b
3
1
1
0
0
1
.203
Murray 3b
2
0
0
0
0
1
.222
M.Geraldo ss
5
2
4
1
0
1
.349
Kirby 1b
5
1
2
2
0
1
.350
J.Rodriguez rf
5
0
1
0
0
1
.258
Manwaring dh
4
1
1
0
0
2
.194
Bono lf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.136
Ramirez 3b-2b
4
1
2
2
0
1
.154
Melendez c
4
0
0
0
0
2
.071
Totals
40
7
13
5
0
12
Dust Devils
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg
Melean 3b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.305
Lopez 2b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.224
Almanzar ss
4
1
1
0
0
2
.271
Asuncion rf
3
0
1
0
1
0
.300
Carter cf
3
0
1
1
1
1
.296
Washington c
3
0
0
0
0
1
.238
Magdaleno dh
2
1
1
0
2
1
.333
Anguizola 1b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.000
Burgos lf
4
0
1
1
0
0
.222
Totals
31
2
5
2
4
9
Salem-Keizer
300
020
020
–
7
13
2
Dust Devils
110
000
000
–
2
5
3
E–De La Rosa (3); Almanzar (7). LOB–Salem-Keizer 7; Dust Devils 7. 2B–Kirby (8); Carter (2). 3B–M.Geraldo (1). HR–Ramirez (1) off Radke. RBIs–Kirby 2 (13); M.Geraldo (11); Ramirez 2 (2); Carter (9); Burgos (5). SB–M.Geraldo (10) 2B; Carter (4) 2B. CS–M.Geraldo (2) hB; Carter (1) 3B. S–Bono. RISP–Salem-Keizer 4-for-12; Dust Devils 2-for-8. Runners left in scoring position–Bono 2; J.Rodriguez; Washington 2; Burgos 2; Magdaleno; Anguizola. GIDP–Melean. DP–Salem-Keizer 1.
Salem-Keizer
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
De La Rosa W,1-0
5 1/3
4
2
2
4
4
1.76
Deeg S,1
3 2/3
1
0
0
0
5
2.03
Dust Devils
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Henry L,0-2
4
5
3
2
0
3
4.22
Ford
3
5
2
2
0
5
2.00
Radke
1
3
2
2
0
2
2.84
E.Torres
1
0
0
0
0
2
2.70
GS–De La Rosa 54; Henry 48. HBP–Washington (De La Rosa). Pitches-strikes–De La Rosa 89-49; Deeg 39-30; Henry 68-50; Ford 45-36; Radke 17-12; E.Torres 11-8. WP–De La Rosa; Henry; Ford 2. Inherited runners-scored–Deeg 2-0.
T–2:50. A–3,297.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
