Tri-City Dust Devils

June 30, 2017 10:27 PM

Volcanoes pile runs on early, take 2nd straight from Dust Devils

By Dustin Brennan

Manuel Geraldo went 4-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored, and Alejandro De La Rosa and Nick Deeg held the Tri-City Dust Devils to just two runs on five hits as the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes won 7-2 on Friday night for their second straight victory at Gesa Stadium.

Despite suffering its third consecutive defeat, Tri-City (10-6) is still tied atop the Northwest League as the Vancouver Canadians (10-6) lost their third in the past five games, 2-1 at home against the Eugene Emeralds (10-6).

Salem-Keizer (6-10) pushed three runs across in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run double by Ryan Kirby, and never looked back.

Henry Henry (0-2) surrendered three runs (two earned) on five hits over four innings and suffered the loss for the Dust Devils.

Luis Almanzar picked up a two-out knock in the bottom of the first to extend his Northwest-League leading hitting streak to 10 games. He then came around to score on a double by Tre Carter, who has reached base in all 13 games he’s played for the Dust Devils this season, hitting safely in all but one of them.

The middle game of the five-game set begins at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Tri-City’s 6-foot-8 right-hander Dauris Valdez (1-0, 3.38 ERA) will oppose lefty Alex Bostic (0-1, 6.52).

Volcanoes 7, Dust Devils 2

Salem-Keizer

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg

Ziegler cf

5

1

2

0

0

1

.359

K.Rivera 2b

3

1

1

0

0

1

.203

Murray 3b

2

0

0

0

0

1

.222

M.Geraldo ss

5

2

4

1

0

1

.349

Kirby 1b

5

1

2

2

0

1

.350

J.Rodriguez rf

5

0

1

0

0

1

.258

Manwaring dh

4

1

1

0

0

2

.194

Bono lf

3

0

0

0

0

1

.136

Ramirez 3b-2b

4

1

2

2

0

1

.154

Melendez c

4

0

0

0

0

2

.071

Totals

40

7

13

5

0

12

Dust Devils

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg

Melean 3b

4

0

0

0

0

0

.305

Lopez 2b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.224

Almanzar ss

4

1

1

0

0

2

.271

Asuncion rf

3

0

1

0

1

0

.300

Carter cf

3

0

1

1

1

1

.296

Washington c

3

0

0

0

0

1

.238

Magdaleno dh

2

1

1

0

2

1

.333

Anguizola 1b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.000

Burgos lf

4

0

1

1

0

0

.222

Totals

31

2

5

2

4

9

Salem-Keizer

300

020

020

7

13

2

Dust Devils

110

000

000

2

5

3

E–De La Rosa (3); Almanzar (7). LOB–Salem-Keizer 7; Dust Devils 7. 2B–Kirby (8); Carter (2). 3B–M.Geraldo (1). HR–Ramirez (1) off Radke. RBIs–Kirby 2 (13); M.Geraldo (11); Ramirez 2 (2); Carter (9); Burgos (5). SB–M.Geraldo (10) 2B; Carter (4) 2B. CS–M.Geraldo (2) hB; Carter (1) 3B. S–Bono. RISP–Salem-Keizer 4-for-12; Dust Devils 2-for-8. Runners left in scoring position–Bono 2; J.Rodriguez; Washington 2; Burgos 2; Magdaleno; Anguizola. GIDP–Melean. DP–Salem-Keizer 1.

Salem-Keizer

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

De La Rosa W,1-0

5 1/3

4

2

2

4

4

1.76

Deeg S,1

3 2/3

1

0

0

0

5

2.03

Dust Devils

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Henry L,0-2

4

5

3

2

0

3

4.22

Ford

3

5

2

2

0

5

2.00

Radke

1

3

2

2

0

2

2.84

E.Torres

1

0

0

0

0

2

2.70

GS–De La Rosa 54; Henry 48. HBP–Washington (De La Rosa). Pitches-strikes–De La Rosa 89-49; Deeg 39-30; Henry 68-50; Ford 45-36; Radke 17-12; E.Torres 11-8. WP–De La Rosa; Henry; Ford 2. Inherited runners-scored–Deeg 2-0.

T–2:50. A–3,297.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

