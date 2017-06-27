Travis Radke
Travis Radke Tri-City Dust Devils
Travis Radke Tri-City Dust Devils

Tri-City Dust Devils

June 27, 2017

Carter scores twice, Radke untouchable in Tri-City win

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

Travis Radke faced four batters and struck them all out to get the save in the Tri-City Dust Devils’ 4-3 win Tuesday night over the Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium.

Still the top team in the Northwest League, the Dust Devils (10-3) will go for their second three-game series sweep of the Indians at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, then will return home for five games against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes. Tri-City beat Spokane 5-4 in 10 innings in the series opener Monday.

Radke entered the game with two outs in the eighth and the tying run, represented by Charles Leblanc, standing 90 feet away from the plate. He struck out Adretty Cordero on eight pitches to strand LeBlanc, then used 13 pitches in the ninth to fan Curtis Terry for the final out of the game.

Tri-City scored three of its runs in the first inning, with Kelvin Melean working a leadoff single and Luis Asuncion a two-out walk, then Tre Carter blooped an RBI knock into left and Chris Mattison cleared the bases with a double to straight-away center.

Carter scored his second run of the game in the top of the sixth by drawing a leadoff walk, stealing second then advancing to third on a bad throw, and coming around to score when Chandler Seagle grounded into a double play.

tre carter
Tre Carter
Tri-City Dust Devils

Emmanuel Ramirez (2-0) made his third start of the season for the Dust Devils, scattering five hits over seven innings and allowing runs in the fourth (Chad Smith single) and sixth (Cordero single). He also walked two and struck out four.

Leblanc cut Tri-City’s lead to one with a one-out single in the eighth to plate Miguel Aparicio — who doubled — but the Indians (3-10) couldn’t come up with another clutch hit.

Luis Lopez (0-2) gave up three runs on three hits and took the loss for Spokane, which begins a five-game series at Boise on Thursday.

Eighteen-year-old Cuban left-hander Adrian Morejon (0-0, 4.50 ERA) will face Spokane southpaw Cole Ragans (0-0, 4.00) in the series finale.

Dust Devils 5, Indians 4 (10)

Dust Devils

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg

Melean 3b

5

2

4

0

0

0

.347

Lopez 2b

5

1

4

1

0

1

.278

Almanzar ss

5

0

1

0

0

0

.279

Asuncion rf

4

2

2

3

1

1

.333

Carter cf

4

0

1

1

1

1

.292

Anguizola dh

5

0

0

0

0

3

.000

Washington c

4

0

1

0

0

1

.286

Aragon 1b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.185

Magee lf

4

0

0

0

0

2

.226

Totals

40

5

13

5

2

10

Spokane

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg

Aparicio cf

5

1

1

1

0

1

.300

Inoa ss

4

0

0

0

1

3

.206

Pozo c

5

2

2

2

0

0

.324

Cordero 3b

5

0

2

0

0

0

.279

-47-McReynolds pr-3b

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Smith rf

5

0

4

1

0

0

.344

Terry 1b

5

1

2

0

0

0

.167

Leblanc 2b

4

0

2

0

0

1

.188

Novoa dh

5

0

0

0

0

2

.129

Taylor lf

4

0

0

0

0

2

.182

Totals

42

4

13

4

1

9

Dust Devils

002

020

000

1–

5

13

1

Spokane

001

100

002

0–

4

13

0

-47-Ran for Cordero in the 9th.

E–Almanzar (6). LOB–Dust Devils 7; Spokane 11. 2B–Lopez (4); Smith 2 (5). HR–Asuncion 2 (3) off Kuzia; Pozo (2) off Miller. RBIs–Lopez (6); Carter (7); Asuncion 3 (6); Smith (4); Aparicio (3); Pozo 2 (9). RISP–Dust Devils 2-for-9; Spokane 1-for-12. Runners left in scoring position–Carter 2; Asuncion 2; Taylor; Inoa 2; Terry 2. GIDP–Anguizola; Almanzar; Aragon; Novoa. DP–Dust Devils 1; Spokane 3.

Dust Devils

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Hernandez

3

7

2

2

1

4

2.84

Guerrero

1

0

0

0

0

0

3.86

Ford H,1

3

2

0

0

0

2

0.00

Miller W,2-0

3

4

2

2

0

3

2.70

Spokane

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Tiedemann

2 1/3

5

2

2

1

2

4.91

I.Lopez

1 2/3

0

0

0

1

0

3.18

Kuzia

3 1/3

7

2

2

0

4

4.91

D.Beltre L,0-1

2 2/3

1

1

1

0

4

1.35

Hernandez pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

GS–Hernandez 40; Tiedemann 38. HBP–Taylor (Guerrero); Leblanc (Ford). Pitches-strikes–Hernandez 55-34; Guerrero 9-5; Ford 52-38; Miller 37-27; Tiedemann 46-27; I.Lopez 16-7; Kuzia 52-36; D.Beltre 30-21. WP–Tiedemann. Inherited runners-scored–Guerrero 2-1; I.Lopez 3-1; D.Beltre 1-0.

T–3:07 (1:10 delay). A–3,925.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

