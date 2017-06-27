Carter scores twice, Radke untouchable in Tri-City win

Travis Radke faced four batters and struck them all out to get the save in the Tri-City Dust Devils’ 4-3 win Tuesday night over the Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium.
Still the top team in the Northwest League, the Dust Devils (10-3) will go for their second three-game series sweep of the Indians at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, then will return home for five games against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes. Tri-City beat Spokane 5-4 in 10 innings in the series opener Monday.
Radke entered the game with two outs in the eighth and the tying run, represented by Charles Leblanc, standing 90 feet away from the plate. He struck out Adretty Cordero on eight pitches to strand LeBlanc, then used 13 pitches in the ninth to fan Curtis Terry for the final out of the game.
Tri-City scored three of its runs in the first inning, with Kelvin Melean working a leadoff single and Luis Asuncion a two-out walk, then Tre Carter blooped an RBI knock into left and Chris Mattison cleared the bases with a double to straight-away center.
Carter scored his second run of the game in the top of the sixth by drawing a leadoff walk, stealing second then advancing to third on a bad throw, and coming around to score when Chandler Seagle grounded into a double play.
Emmanuel Ramirez (2-0) made his third start of the season for the Dust Devils, scattering five hits over seven innings and allowing runs in the fourth (Chad Smith single) and sixth (Cordero single). He also walked two and struck out four.
Leblanc cut Tri-City’s lead to one with a one-out single in the eighth to plate Miguel Aparicio — who doubled — but the Indians (3-10) couldn’t come up with another clutch hit.
Luis Lopez (0-2) gave up three runs on three hits and took the loss for Spokane, which begins a five-game series at Boise on Thursday.
Eighteen-year-old Cuban left-hander Adrian Morejon (0-0, 4.50 ERA) will face Spokane southpaw Cole Ragans (0-0, 4.00) in the series finale.
Dust Devils 5, Indians 4 (10)
Dust Devils
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg
Melean 3b
5
2
4
0
0
0
.347
Lopez 2b
5
1
4
1
0
1
.278
Almanzar ss
5
0
1
0
0
0
.279
Asuncion rf
4
2
2
3
1
1
.333
Carter cf
4
0
1
1
1
1
.292
Anguizola dh
5
0
0
0
0
3
.000
Washington c
4
0
1
0
0
1
.286
Aragon 1b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.185
Magee lf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.226
Totals
40
5
13
5
2
10
Spokane
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg
Aparicio cf
5
1
1
1
0
1
.300
Inoa ss
4
0
0
0
1
3
.206
Pozo c
5
2
2
2
0
0
.324
Cordero 3b
5
0
2
0
0
0
.279
-47-McReynolds pr-3b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Smith rf
5
0
4
1
0
0
.344
Terry 1b
5
1
2
0
0
0
.167
Leblanc 2b
4
0
2
0
0
1
.188
Novoa dh
5
0
0
0
0
2
.129
Taylor lf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.182
Totals
42
4
13
4
1
9
Dust Devils
002
020
000
1–
5
13
1
Spokane
001
100
002
0–
4
13
0
-47-Ran for Cordero in the 9th.
E–Almanzar (6). LOB–Dust Devils 7; Spokane 11. 2B–Lopez (4); Smith 2 (5). HR–Asuncion 2 (3) off Kuzia; Pozo (2) off Miller. RBIs–Lopez (6); Carter (7); Asuncion 3 (6); Smith (4); Aparicio (3); Pozo 2 (9). RISP–Dust Devils 2-for-9; Spokane 1-for-12. Runners left in scoring position–Carter 2; Asuncion 2; Taylor; Inoa 2; Terry 2. GIDP–Anguizola; Almanzar; Aragon; Novoa. DP–Dust Devils 1; Spokane 3.
Dust Devils
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Hernandez
3
7
2
2
1
4
2.84
Guerrero
1
0
0
0
0
0
3.86
Ford H,1
3
2
0
0
0
2
0.00
Miller W,2-0
3
4
2
2
0
3
2.70
Spokane
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Tiedemann
2 1/3
5
2
2
1
2
4.91
I.Lopez
1 2/3
0
0
0
1
0
3.18
Kuzia
3 1/3
7
2
2
0
4
4.91
D.Beltre L,0-1
2 2/3
1
1
1
0
4
1.35
Hernandez pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
GS–Hernandez 40; Tiedemann 38. HBP–Taylor (Guerrero); Leblanc (Ford). Pitches-strikes–Hernandez 55-34; Guerrero 9-5; Ford 52-38; Miller 37-27; Tiedemann 46-27; I.Lopez 16-7; Kuzia 52-36; D.Beltre 30-21. WP–Tiedemann. Inherited runners-scored–Guerrero 2-1; I.Lopez 3-1; D.Beltre 1-0.
T–3:07 (1:10 delay). A–3,925.
